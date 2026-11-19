Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A. Baker welcomes the cricket team as special guests at an event celebrating Pakistani embassy staff and their families.

The US Embassy in Islamabad hosted members of the Lahore Qalandars, including Pakistan’s national ODI cricket team captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, at a special event celebrating Pakistani colleagues and their families.

US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A. Baker welcomed the cricketers as special guests. The event also recognised the contributions of Pakistani staff members and their families.

According to the US Embassy, its community spent time with the players and enjoyed food from well-known American restaurants. Guests also took part in team-building activities during a pleasant afternoon in Islamabad.

Addressing the gathering, Baker said diplomacy, like cricket, requires exceptional teamwork. She highlighted the cooperation between Pakistani and American colleagues in advancing the safety, security and prosperity of both countries.

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