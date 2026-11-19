The PML-N senator visits the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to congratulate its new office bearers and discuss a roadmap for the city’s progress.

Senator Dr Afnanullah Khan of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), accompanied by a delegation, visited the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) to congratulate its newly elected office bearers.

KCCI President Talat Mahmood, Senior Vice President Aslam Pakhali and members of the Executive Committee warmly welcomed the senator and his delegation.

During the meeting, both sides discussed a comprehensive roadmap for Karachi’s development. They also exchanged views on ways to promote progress through constructive engagement between political representatives and the business community.

The meeting highlighted the importance of cooperation between the government and business sector in addressing Karachi’s development needs.

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