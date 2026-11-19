Sanjeewa Pattiwila joins technology leaders at the Pakistan edition of the summit, highlighting opportunities for international cooperation and knowledge exchange.

The World CIO Summit 2026 Pakistan Edition brought diplomatic and technology communities together, with Sri Lankan Consul General Sanjeewa Pattiwila attending as the Guest of Honour following a personal invitation from technology professional Amna Shariq Siddiqui.

His participation added an international perspective to the gathering of chief information officers, technology leaders, industry experts and professionals. The event also provided an opportunity to strengthen professional connections and explore cross-border collaboration.

Amna Shariq Siddiqui said technology professionals have a responsibility beyond adopting innovation. They must also build bridges, exchange knowledge and encourage partnerships that strengthen the digital ecosystem.

She described the Consul General’s participation as an opportunity to connect diplomatic leadership with the technology community and promote international engagement.

Siddiqui thanked Pattiwila for accepting her invitation and attending the summit. She also acknowledged Dr Erdal Ozkaya, Syed Abdul Qadir, Muhammad Umair Nizam and the organising team for creating the platform.

The engagement highlighted the role of technology events in bringing professionals and international stakeholders together. It also underscored how collaboration and knowledge exchange can support stronger connections between industries and countries.

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