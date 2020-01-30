KARACHI – Strings recently took the stage at Soul Fest in Karachi in front of the eager crowd. The musicians also called two of their little fans on stage to perform with them, and it was truly a heartfelt moment.

The famous band has recently released the last single from their 30-year anniversary album marking as another milestone in their iconic musical careers. As they took on the stage to perform for their excited fans, two little fans caught their eye and were called up on stage to sing along with the musicians.

The 11-year-old and 5-year-old were enthusiastically singing along to classic hits like Duur, Sir Kiye Ye Pahar, Najane Kyun, Anjaane, and recent hits like Raat Shabnami, and Sajni. When the five-year-old sang along to “Sajni”, the crowd was ecstatic listening in on this stirring moment.

The internationally acclaimed pop-rock band Strings has existed in the Pakistani musical scene for the past 30 years and their relevance has not yet halted as theirs still remain one of the greatest musical stories in Pakistan.

About Strings

Strings are an internationally acclaimed Pakistani pop-rock band composed of two members, plus four live band members from Karachi, Pakistan. The band was initially formed by four college students—Bilal Maqsood (vocals and guitars), Faisal Kapadia (vocals), Rafiq Wazir Ali (synthesizer) and Kareem Bashir Bhoy (bass guitar)—in 1988.[1] In 1992 the quartet disbanded, only to make a comeback with Maqsood and Kapadia in 2000. While the initial band rode the new wave of Pakistani pop music, the later lineup ushered a revival in the Pakistani music industry.

In 1990 the band signed with EMI Records and released their debut album, Strings. Their initial experiments with synthesized sounds and rhythms were not immediately recognized, although Strings sold 20,000 copies during its first week after release. Two years later the band released their second album, 2, which included the critically acclaimed single “Sar Kiye Yeh Pahar”. The song was first aired on MTV Asia and led the band to widespread fame.

After the release of 2, the quartet disbanded to focus on their studies and careers. In 2000 Maqsood and Kapadia released Duur, which revived the band’s popularity, and followed it with Dhaani in 2003. This album included the single “Najane Kyun”, which was part of the soundtrack for the Hollywood film Spider-Man 2. Following Junoon and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Strings went to India (where they found remixes of one of their early songs playing in clubs). In 2008 Strings released their fifth album, Koi Aanay Wala Hai, with the singles “Yeh Hai Meri Kahani” and “Aakhri Alvida” (included on the soundtracks for Bollywood’s Zinda and Shootout at Lokhandwala). The album was co-produced by Bollywood actor John Abraham and was successful in Pakistan and India.

