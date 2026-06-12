Pakistan honored the MI-17 Shuhada during Namaz Janaza at Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi. The ceremony followed the tragic MI-17 helicopter crash in Muzaffarabad.

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National leaders, military officials, and families gathered to pay tribute. Their presence reflected solidarity and respect for the martyrs.

PM Shehbaz Sharif Pays Tribute

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended the funeral prayers. Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Staff also joined the ceremony.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister attended as well. The Minister of Defence, Minister of Information, senior officials, and relatives also participated.

The Prime Minister said the martyrs’ dedication and professionalism would inspire future generations. He added that their service strengthened national security and unity.

MI-17 Shuhada Unite The Nation

Earlier, Christian funeral services honored two soldiers who embraced shahadat in the crash. Christ Church in Rawalpindi hosted the service.

Political leaders and military officials attended to express condolences. The gathering highlighted national unity and respect across communities.

Pakistan Supports Families Of MI-17 Shuhada

During the ceremony, the Prime Minister stressed that Pakistan would always remember the sacrifices of its Armed Forces.

He reaffirmed support for the families of the martyrs. He stated that the nation stands beside them during this difficult time.

Full Military Honours For MI-17 Shuhada

According to ISPR, authorities will bury the martyrs in their native towns with full military honours.

Meanwhile, tributes continue across the country. Many people have recognized the sacrifice and service of the MI-17 Shuhada.