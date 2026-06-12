The Iran deal has reportedly moved closer to completion as Pakistan, the United States, and Iran intensify diplomatic coordination. According to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a final agreed text has been reached after extended mediation efforts.

The Iran deal now stands at a critical stage, with officials describing it as closer than ever before. The development matters because it signals a potential reduction in regional tensions and a shift in US-Iran relations.

Shehbaz Sharif Confirms Iran Deal Progress

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that the Iran deal has reached a “final agreed text” after intensive mediation efforts.

He said Pakistan is actively working with both sides to finalize the next steps. He also warned against misinformation campaigns aimed at disrupting progress.

Sharif emphasized that peace has rarely been this close, according to his official statement on social media platform X.

Donald Trump Reacts Iran Deal Claims

US President Donald Trump responded strongly to leaked interpretations of the Iran deal.

He said the reported comments from Iranian officials do not reflect written agreements. Trump described them as inaccurate and “dishonourable,” according to his Truth Social post.

He also claimed that previous strikes were paused after progress in negotiations, though details remain disputed by multiple sides.

Abbas Araghchi Signals Iran Deal Nearing Finalization

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the Iran deal memorandum is closer than ever to completion.

He urged media outlets to avoid speculation while negotiations continue. Araghchi confirmed that final details will be shared once internal approvals are completed.

He also highlighted that Iran remains committed to transparency once the agreement is finalized.

Pakistan Mediation Role In Agreement

Pakistan has emerged as a key diplomatic facilitator in the Iran deal process, hosting discussions and coordinating between both sides.

Officials say the mediation effort has focused on reducing escalation risks and ensuring structured dialogue. The involvement of Pakistan adds regional diplomatic weight to the negotiations.

Sources suggest the proposed agreement may even be referred to as the “Islamabad Memorandum,” reflecting Pakistan’s role.

Draft Terms Sanctions And Hormuz

Leaked draft discussions around the Iran deal suggest performance-based commitments from Iran in exchange for phased sanctions relief.

Reports indicate provisions may include nuclear program limitations, removal of enriched materials, and economic restrictions tied to compliance.

The Strait of Hormuz is also reportedly part of discussions, with proposals to ensure uninterrupted maritime access under the agreement framework.

Regional Reactions And Security Concerns

Regional actors, including Israel and Lebanon-related groups, have reacted cautiously to the evolving Iran deal framework.

Israeli leadership has reiterated opposition to Iran obtaining nuclear capability, while tensions in Lebanon remain a parallel concern.

Analysts note that any final agreement will need to balance security guarantees with long-term regional stability.

Global Impact Of Iran Deal Talks

The Iran deal negotiations have influenced global markets, with oil prices reacting to shifting expectations of conflict de-escalation.

Diplomatic sources suggest a possible signing venue in Europe if final approval is secured.

However, officials caution that disagreements remain over sanctions, nuclear oversight, and implementation timelines.