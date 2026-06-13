The illegal ghee case has triggered a major crackdown by the Sindh Food Authority in Bhains Colony. Authorities reportedly uncovered a factory producing hazardous oil and ghee from dead animal remains.

The illegal ghee production raised serious public health concerns across Karachi. Officials stated that the unit operated in extreme violation of food safety standards and hygiene laws. The raid has now led to arrests and an FIR filed at Sukhan Police Station.

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Sindh Food Authority Bhains Colony Raid

The Sindh Food Authority conducted the raid in Bhains Colony after receiving confidential intelligence. The operation exposed machinery, raw animal fat, and processed material used in illegal ghee production.

Officials reportedly seized large quantities of suspected material from the site. The factory was allegedly supplying illegal ghee to different market channels. As a result, authorities immediately sealed the unit and detained suspects.

The raid highlighted growing concerns over unsafe food production networks. Moreover, investigators believe more linked operations may exist in the region.

Makhdoom Mehboob Uz Zaman Directive

Sindh Food Minister Makhdoom Mehboob Uz Zaman directed strict action against all individuals involved. He emphasized that illegal ghee made from dead animal fat poses extreme health risks.

He stated that no leniency will be given to those involved in such activities. According to his remarks, public safety remains the government’s top priority.

Additionally, he instructed the Sindh Food Authority to intensify province-wide inspections. This directive aims to prevent future illegal ghee production cases.

Sukhan Police Station FIR Action

Authorities confirmed that FIR No. 356/2026 was registered at Sukhan Police Station. The complaint was filed by the Sindh Food Authority following the raid.

Police have started further investigations to identify additional suspects. Samples collected from the factory have been sent for laboratory analysis.

Officials stated that legal proceedings will continue as evidence is reviewed. Meanwhile, seized materials remain under official custody for verification.

Illegal Ghee Health Risk Warning

The illegal ghee operation has raised serious health warnings from officials. Authorities stated that products made from dead animal fat can severely harm consumers.

Such illegal ghee production often bypasses hygiene checks and food safety standards. Therefore, experts warn of potential disease risks linked to consumption.

The Sindh government reaffirmed its commitment to eliminating unsafe food sources. Moreover, officials stressed continued monitoring of industrial units.

Sindh Government Crackdown Continues

The Sindh administration confirmed that crackdown operations will continue across the province. The Sindh Food Authority will expand inspections to detect illegal ghee networks.

Officials stated that public health protection remains the central goal. Furthermore, authorities warned that strict legal consequences will follow any violations.

The ongoing investigation may reveal deeper supply chains connected to this illegal activity. As a result, enforcement actions are expected to intensify in the coming weeks.