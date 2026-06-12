Islamabad, Pakistan: Walee Financial Services has officially launched Khudmukhtar Khatoon, a dedicated Shariah-compliant digital financing solution designed to empower women entrepreneurs across Pakistan through accessible, ethical, and technology-driven financial services.

Launched in partnership with Karandaaz Pakistan, the initiative aims to strengthen financial inclusion for women-led businesses by enabling entrepreneurs to access financing solutions digitally, regardless of the scale or stage of their business.

According to industry estimates, Pakistan is home to more than 3.2 million women entrepreneurs, yet women-led businesses receive only 3.2% of SME financing in the country. Khudmukhtar Khatoon has been developed to help address this gap by expanding access to Shariah-compliant financing solutions tailored to the needs of women entrepreneurs and business owners across Pakistan.

A Fully Digital Financing Experience for Women Entrepreneurs

Through the Hakeem App, women entrepreneurs can easily register, submit required documents digitally, and gain access to essential business assets and financing solutions needed to grow and sustain their businesses.

The initiative has been designed to simplify access to financing while creating a seamless digital experience that reduces traditional barriers often faced by women entrepreneurs across Pakistan.

Khudmukhtar Khatoon reflects Walee Financial Services’ continued focus on leveraging technology and Islamic fintech innovation to create inclusive and accessible financial solutions for underserved communities.

Building on the Success of Hakeem

The launch of Khudmukhtar Khatoon marks another major milestone for Walee Financial Services, the company behind Hakeem, Pakistan’s first and only Islamic digital nano-financing platform.

Since its launch, Hakeem has enabled underserved individuals across Pakistan to access ethical financing solutions digitally, including thousands of women who utilized nano-financing to support household enterprises, strengthen small businesses, and begin their entrepreneurial journeys.

Building on that impact, Walee Financial Services has continued expanding its Islamic fintech ecosystem through additional product suites, including digital takaful distribution services and now Khudmukhtar Khatoon, a dedicated financing solution focused specifically on women entrepreneurs.

Leadership Perspective

Speaking on the launch, Noshad Minhas, CEO and Co-Founder of Walee Financial Services, said:

“We have always viewed Hakeem as a broader ecosystem for ethical Islamic finance, built to address the evolving financial needs of underserved communities through innovation and technology. Khudmukhtar Khatoon is an essential step in that vision because it allows us to further expand financial access for women entrepreneurs across Pakistan.

Through Hakeem’s nano-financing solutions, we have already witnessed the positive impact ethical digital financing can create for women who needed financial support to sustain or grow their livelihoods. With Khudmukhtar Khatoon, we now want to scale that impact further by introducing a dedicated financing solution designed specifically to support women-led businesses at every stage of growth.”

Khushba Hayat, Lead Women Financing Business at Walee Financial Services, said:

“Khudmukhtar Khatoon has been created to provide women entrepreneurs with easier access to ethical and digitally accessible financing solutions that can help them build and expand their businesses with confidence.

We have already seen many women benefit tmhrough Hakeem’s nano-financing model, and this launch represents the next step in creating larger-scale opportunities and long-term economic empowerment for women across Pakistan.

Whether it is a home-based entrepreneur, a small business owner, or a growing enterprise, Khudmukhtar Khatoon is designed to support women at every level by simplifying access to financing and enabling sustainable business growth.”

Samia Salik, Gender Lead at Karandaaz Pakistan, said:

“For too long, women have been viewed through the lens of inclusion rather than opportunity. Yet evidence consistently shows that women are responsible borrowers and strong repayers. The challenge is not women’s creditworthiness; it is recognizing them as a valuable customer segment.

Khudmukhtar Khatoon is a step toward changing that narrative. Expanding women’s access to finance is not just good for women; it is smart business and smart economics.”

Advancing Financial Inclusion Through Islamic Fintech

Khudmukhtar Khatoon reflects Walee Financial Services’ broader commitment to advancing financial inclusion through Islamic fintech innovation while creating meaningful economic opportunities for underserved communities across Pakistan.

The initiative aims to support the growth of women-led businesses and contribute toward a more inclusive financial ecosystem for women entrepreneurs nationwide.