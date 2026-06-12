Pakistan Turkiye defence cooperation received renewed attention as General Metin Tokel, Commander of Turkish Land Forces, met Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Staff at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan Holds Funeral Prayers For MI-17 Helicopter Crash Martyrs

The meeting focused on strengthening military cooperation and reviewing regional developments. Both sides also discussed opportunities for expanding institutional engagement.

General Metin Tokel Receives Guard Of Honour

Military officials welcomed General Metin Tokel at GHQ with a ceremonial Guard of Honour presented by a Pakistan Army contingent.

The visit reflected the longstanding military relationship between Pakistan and Turkiye. It also highlighted continued defence engagement between both countries.

Asim Munir Discusses Pakistan Turkiye Cooperation

During the meeting, both sides discussed professional matters, regional security dynamics, and future defence collaboration.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir highlighted the historical, cultural, and strategic ties shared by both nations. He also appreciated the defence partnership between the Armed Forces of Pakistan and Turkiye.

Turkish Commander Visits Naval Headquarters

General Metin Tokel later visited Naval Headquarters in Islamabad and met Admiral Naveed Ashraf, NI, NI (M), T BT, Chief of Naval Staff.

The discussion covered professional matters and developments in the regional maritime security environment. Both sides exchanged views on cooperation in maritime domains.

Air Headquarters Meeting Expands Cooperation

The Turkish commander also visited Air Headquarters in Islamabad and met Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Air Staff.

The meeting focused on bilateral military cooperation and additional areas of professional interest. Military leaders reviewed ways to strengthen institutional collaboration.

Pakistan Turkiye Partnership Gains Momentum

During the engagements, General Metin Tokel praised the professionalism of Pakistan’s Armed Forces.

He acknowledged their contribution to regional peace and stability. Moreover, he expressed commitment to expanding defence cooperation and strengthening military ties between the two countries.