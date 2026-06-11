The Research Agenda introduced by the State Bank of Pakistan outlines how the central bank plans to strengthen economic policymaking over the next three years. The initiative arrives at a time when economies face technological disruption, supply pressures, and structural shifts.

Moreover, the new Research Agenda aims to improve evidence-based decisions across monetary policy and financial regulation. The framework aligns with the institution’s long-term Vision 2028 and supports stronger analytical foundations for future economic planning.

SBP Research Agenda Targets Policy Challenges

According to the announcement, the roadmap reflects changing domestic and global economic conditions. These conditions include rapid technological advancement, recurring supply shocks, climate-related concerns, and long-standing structural issues.

The agenda seeks to close existing research gaps. At the same time, it intends to support informed macroeconomic policymaking and regulatory development.

Research Agenda Focuses on Three Themes

The central bank organized the Research Agenda around three strategic themes.

Inflation Dynamics and Monetary Policy

This area examines factors influencing inflation and monetary responses. It is expected to support stronger policy assessment and future decision-making.

Financial Sector Deepening and Efficiency

The second theme focuses on strengthening financial sector performance and resilience. In addition, it explores ways to improve efficiency and broaden financial development.

Structural Transformation and Economic Development

The third theme examines long-term economic change and development priorities. It also looks at structural reforms that may support sustainable economic outcomes.

State Bank Expands Research Collaboration

The announcement also emphasizes collaboration and knowledge sharing. As part of the initiative, the bank reportedly plans to engage academics, policy researchers, government institutions, and external stakeholders.

Furthermore, the institution stated that cooperation at both individual and institutional levels will help address emerging financial and economic challenges.

Research Agenda Supports Long-Term Planning

The launch marks the first formal research roadmap of its kind by the central bank. Through structured research priorities, the institution aims to strengthen policy design and improve analytical capacity over the 2026–2029 period.

Observers will likely monitor how the agenda contributes to future economic planning and regulatory outcomes across Pakistan.