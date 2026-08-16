BTS members RM and J-Hope face online criticism after attending a Chris Brown concert in Canada.

The appearance sparks criticism from some fans who question the decision to attend a concert by a singer with a long history of legal controversies

LOS ANGELES, August 2026 — BTS fans have criticised members RM and J-Hope after the two K-pop stars attended a Chris Brown concert in Canada, sparking a heated debate across social media.

Brown shared a photo with BTS leader Kim Namjoon, known as RM, and rapper Jung Hoseok, known as J-Hope, on Thursday. The image quickly drew attention from fans because of Brown’s history of legal cases and allegations involving violence against women.

Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting Rihanna in 2009. He has faced several other legal controversies and allegations over the years. Some later cases were dropped or ended without criminal convictions. More recently, a Los Angeles jury found him liable for $12.9 million in damages in a case involving a dog attack.

Fans Question BTS Members’ Decision

The concert appearance divided BTS supporters. Some fans said they felt uncomfortable seeing artists they admire publicly support or associate with Brown.

One fan, who said she had experienced sexual assault, argued that artists should consider the impact their public choices can have on survivors.

Other fans defended RM and J-Hope. They argued that attending a concert does not necessarily mean endorsing every action or allegation connected to the performer.

That defence, however, also faced criticism online.

Some users said celebrities with huge audiences carry greater responsibility because their actions can influence millions of followers.

Social Media Debate Intensifies

The discussion quickly spread across X and other social platforms.

Several users urged BTS supporters not to attack people who criticised the singers. They argued that some members of the fan community may have personal experiences with domestic violence or abuse.

Others questioned why fans would defend celebrities at the expense of people who had experienced abuse.

The debate also focused on the difference between personal entertainment choices and public responsibility. Some fans said celebrities have the same freedom as anyone else to attend concerts.

Critics responded that celebrities with global platforms face a different level of public scrutiny.

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Zara Larsson Mentioned in Debate

One social media discussion brought Swedish singer Zara Larsson into the controversy.

Larsson has previously collaborated with BTS. A video shared online showed her discussing artists she would not listen to because of allegations or histories involving abuse.

Brown was among the artists she mentioned.

The clip became another point of discussion as fans compared the different approaches taken by celebrities toward artists facing serious controversies.

Latest Controversy for BTS

The backlash comes shortly after another debate involving BTS and technology.

The group recently collaborated with Google’s Gemini AI in an advertisement designed to highlight the possibilities created by technology and art.

The advertisement appeared on the Las Vegas Sphere. Some BTS fans criticised the campaign because of concerns about the environmental impact associated with artificial intelligence.

The latest dispute over RM and J-Hope’s concert appearance has therefore added another controversy to the group’s recent public activity.

For BTS, the incident highlights the difficult balance global celebrities face between personal choices and the expectations of a highly engaged international fanbase.

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