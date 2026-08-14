Hoymiles and Harisun Energy announce a new partnership to expand advanced solar technology in Pakistan.

The partnership names Harisun Energy as an authorised Tier-1 distributor, bringing advanced inverter and energy management solutions to Pakistan’s growing renewable energy market.

KARACHI, August 2026: Global solar technology company Hoymiles is expanding its presence in Pakistan through Harisun Energy, which has been appointed as the company’s authorised Tier-1 distributor.

The partnership was formally signed in China. It is expected to improve access to advanced inverter and energy management technologies in Pakistan as demand for solar power continues to grow.

Under the agreement, Harisun Energy will manage the distribution and market development of Hoymiles solutions across Pakistan.

The company will work with installers, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firms, channel partners and other industry stakeholders.

New solar technology reaches Pakistan

The partnership is expected to introduce a wider range of Hoymiles technologies to the local market.

These include advanced inverters, microinverters and smart monitoring solutions.

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The technologies can help improve solar system efficiency and optimise energy production. They can also support more reliable integration of solar power into electricity networks.

For residential and commercial users, improved system performance could help reduce energy costs and increase energy independence.

The companies also highlighted the potential to reduce transmission losses by improving energy management at the system level.

Hoymiles expands global presence

Hoymiles operates across more than 190 countries and regions. The company has more than 2,200 employees and places a strong focus on research and development.

Its entry into Pakistan comes as consumers and businesses increasingly look for alternative energy solutions amid growing demand for reliable electricity.

The partnership with Harisun Energy is aimed at combining Hoymiles’ international technology expertise with local market knowledge.

Harisun Energy outlines Pakistan’s clean energy opportunity

Haris Jamshed, CEO of Harisun Energy, described the partnership as an important development for Pakistan’s solar industry.

He said the agreement would increase access to advanced inverter and energy storage technologies.

Jamshed added that the company aims to support installers, businesses and households seeking greater efficiency and long-term energy security.

He said Harisun Energy would continue working to accelerate Pakistan’s shift towards a smarter and more sustainable energy system.

Partnership targets growing renewable energy market

The companies said the agreement represents a significant step for Pakistan’s renewable energy sector.

By combining Hoymiles’ technology with Harisun Energy’s local distribution network, the partnership aims to strengthen access to clean energy solutions.

The companies expect the collaboration to support the development of Pakistan’s solar market while contributing to a more efficient and sustainable energy ecosystem.

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