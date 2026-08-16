Sharjeel Inam Memon criticises PML-N leaders over remarks on the Azad Kashmir elections

The PPP leader says political differences should not become hostility and urges impartial review of any concerns over the electoral process

KARACHI, August 16, 2026 — Senior Sindh Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Inam Memon has criticised PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz over their remarks on the Azad Kashmir elections.

Memon said the AJK election results would be remembered as “Form 47 Plus”. He accused the PML-N of securing what he described as a manipulated mandate.

He said voters had rejected the PML-N in 2024 and had again expressed their choice in 2026. According to Memon, a government can be formed through a disputed mandate, but genuine public support cannot be created through electoral manipulation.

Memon Responds to Nawaz Sharif

Memon said Nawaz Sharif’s remarks about not expecting complaints from the PPP were regrettable.

He urged the PML-N leader to consider the political circumstances that led to the current situation in Azad Kashmir before criticising the PPP.

The PPP leader said his party had consistently supported democratic principles, political tolerance and respect for the public mandate.

He said raising questions about possible electoral irregularities was a democratic right.

PPP Rejects Political Hostility

Memon said the PPP did not want conflict with any political party.

He stressed that political disagreement should not turn into hostility. He also said electoral interference could not become acceptable in the name of democracy.

“If serious questions arise regarding any electoral process, they should be resolved in a transparent and impartial manner,” he said.

Memon called on political parties and governments to follow the same principle.

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Maryam Nawaz Comparison Criticised

The senior minister also rejected Maryam Nawaz’s comparison between elections in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

He said the PPP accepted the people’s mandate while also expressing reservations about the electoral process.

According to Memon, raising reservations is a normal part of democratic politics. He said such concerns should not be dismissed simply as allegations of rigging.

The PPP leader said his party had consistently advocated the rights of all federating units, stronger democratic institutions and respect for the vote.

Power Must Not Undermine Public Mandate

Memon said the PPP had no issue with political opposition.

He said the problem arises when those in power use their position to undermine the public mandate.

His remarks add to the political debate surrounding the AJK election, with the PPP calling for transparency and impartial consideration of concerns raised over the electoral process.

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