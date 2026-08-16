Government officials and transporters prepare for talks to resolve the nationwide truckers’ strike.

Federal and Sindh officials are set to meet transporters in Karachi as an eight-day nationwide strike disrupts cargo movement and trade

ISLAMABAD, August 16, 2026 — The eight-day truckers’ strike could end on Sunday as federal and Sindh authorities prepare for crucial talks with transporters in Karachi.

The strike has slowed cargo movement across the country. Container congestion has also started to build at Karachi’s ports as thousands of vehicles remain off the roads.

Federal Communications Minister Abdul Aleem Khan will travel to Karachi for the talks. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appointed him as the focal person for negotiations with the transporters.

Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar is also expected to join the meeting at Governor House. The Sindh governor, provincial transport minister and officials from Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Port Qasim Authority will also attend.

Port Congestion Raises Concern

The prolonged truckers’ strike has created growing pressure on port operations.

A senior KPT official said the situation had not reached a critical level. However, the official confirmed that container congestion had become visible due to the disruption.

Federal government sources said the strike’s impact on trade had pushed authorities to intensify efforts for a settlement. Security authorities have also joined the efforts to help resolve the dispute.

Officials said the transporters want a strong guarantor to ensure that any agreement receives proper implementation.

Tax Dispute Remains Key Issue

The All Pakistan Goods Transport Ittehad has led the protest for more than eight days. Several groups have joined the strike, including truckers, container trailer operators and edible oil tanker operators.

One of the main disputes involves withholding tax on goods transport.

The government currently applies a seven per cent withholding tax to goods transport. The rate stood at six per cent in the previous fiscal year.

Transporters want the rate reduced to two per cent. They point to the two per cent rate applied to fuel tankers.

However, Federal Board of Revenue officials say the government cannot make such a reduction immediately. They say a change would require an amendment through the Finance Bill.

Officials could therefore consider the demand during preparations for the 2027-28 federal budget.

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Transporters Seek Action on Vehicle Seizures

Another major dispute involves the Customs department’s practice of impounding vehicles that carry smuggled or illegal goods.

Government officials have questioned why transporters accept such consignments if they have no connection with smuggling networks.

The issue remains one of the points that negotiators must address before the transporters agree to end the strike.

The government has, however, agreed to consider relief on some other demands.

Officials have proposed a dedicated parking facility for trucks and trailers handling cargo at Karachi’s port. The Communications Ministry has also agreed to provide temporary relief to 10-wheeler trucks over upper axle-load limits on highways and motorways.

Transporters Demand Practical Guarantees

Muhammad Owais Chaudhry, spokesman for the All Pakistan Goods Transport Ittehad, said the nationwide protest remained in force.

He said thousands of vehicles continued to stay off the roads. According to Chaudhry, transporters want a lasting solution through negotiations rather than temporary assurances.

He also criticised what he described as attempts by officials to create divisions among transporters.

Chaudhry said verbal promises alone would not convince the protesters to end the strike. He urged the transport community to remain united and peaceful while avoiding rumours.

He confirmed that guarantors had started taking part in efforts to settle the dispute.

The upcoming meeting at Governor House could prove important for ending the truckers’ strike. A successful agreement would help restore cargo movement and ease pressure on Karachi’s ports, while a continued deadlock could further affect trade and supply chains.

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