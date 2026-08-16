Bangladesh Stun Australia as Historic Test Win Arrives in Darwin

Bangladesh complete a nine-wicket victory over Australia for their first Test win on Australian soil after a dominant all-round display

DARWIN, August 16, 2026 — Bangladesh cricket produced one of its biggest Test wins on Sunday, beating Australia by nine wickets in Darwin to secure a historic first Test victory on Australian soil.

The visitors needed only 57 runs after dismissing Australia for 284 in the second innings. Mominul Haque finished the chase in style, cutting Beau Webster through the backward point for the winning boundary.

Bangladesh controlled the match from the start. They bowled Australia out for 198 in the first innings before making 426 in reply. Their bowlers then returned to put Australia under constant pressure.

Mehidy Leads Australia’s Collapse

Australia resumed the fourth day on 161-4 with Cameron Green and Alex Carey at the crease. The hosts needed a strong partnership to save the match.

Carey survived several early chances before Mehidy Hasan Miraz produced a key breakthrough. The spinner turned the ball sharply and found Carey’s outside edge. Litton Das completed the catch behind the stumps.

Mehidy struck again soon after. He bowled Beau Webster for five to leave Australia struggling at 193-6.

Australia captain Pat Cummins then became another victim. He pushed at a Mehidy delivery and edged it onto the leg side. Shadman Islam took a sharp catch at short leg.

Green’s Century Delays Bangladesh Victory

Cameron Green remained Australia’s main hope. He reached his third Test century after lunch and briefly raised hopes of a fightback.

Mitchell Starc also offered support before Starc fell for 18.

Green continued to look comfortable until Hasan Mahmud found the breakthrough. A delivery stayed low, struck the bottom of Green’s bat and deflected into the stumps.

Mehidy then completed Australia’s innings by trapping Nathan Lyon leg before wicket. He finished with impressive figures of 5-66.

Australia had set Bangladesh only 57 runs to win.

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Bangladesh Complete Historic Chase

Bangladesh lost Tanzid Hasan in the first over of the chase, but the early setback did not affect their confidence.

Mominul Haque and Shadman Islam took control and moved Bangladesh steadily towards victory.

Mominul eventually hit the winning boundary off Webster to seal a nine-wicket victory.

The result was remarkable given Bangladesh’s difficult preparation for the series. Their only warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI ended in a heavy defeat, including a second-innings collapse for just 54.

Yet the visitors responded brilliantly when the Test began.

Tanzid Hasan scored a maiden Test century during Bangladesh’s first innings, while the team’s batting, bowling and fielding remained stronger than Australia’s throughout the match.

Bangladesh also forced Australia’s bowlers to spend 138 overs in Darwin’s heat and humidity.

Australia Left Searching for Answers

Australia entered the match with a strong line-up and home advantage. However, their batting failed in the first innings and their bowlers struggled to break Bangladesh’s resistance.

The defeat will rank among Australia’s most surprising home Test losses in recent years.

For Bangladesh, meanwhile, the victory marks a major moment in the country’s Test history. Their disciplined batting and relentless bowling helped them dominate Australia across all four days.

The nine-wicket win gives Bangladesh a memorable first Test victory on Australian soil and sends a powerful message about their growing strength in the longest format.

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