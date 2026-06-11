Child Labour remains a major social challenge across Pakistan. However, the Government of Sindh says it is strengthening efforts through education access, legal reforms and targeted social protection measures.

Marking World Day Against Child Labour, Government of Sindh spokesperson Sukhdev Hemnani stated that sustained interventions are helping reduce risks faced by vulnerable children. According to remarks shared during the observance, the province is focusing on education opportunities and stronger safeguards to address long-term causes of exploitation.

Recent estimates from national and international rights organisations suggest that around 8.6 million children in Pakistan remain affected by labour practices. Many continue working in hazardous and unregulated environments, highlighting the importance of continued policy action.

Sukhdev Hemnani Cites Child Labour Survey

Sukhdev Hemnani stated that Child Labour in Sindh has reportedly declined by nearly 50 percent compared with earlier baseline findings.

According to the Sindh Child Labour Survey 2022–2024, conducted with support from UNICEF, the province recorded measurable progress. He stated that investments in education, child protection policies and social support initiatives contributed to the reported improvement.

At the same time, officials acknowledged that child labour remains a continuing challenge that requires coordinated action.

Sindh Laws Expand Child Labour Protections

Sindh has introduced legal measures aimed at strengthening protections for children.

According to Hemnani, the Sindh Prohibition of Employment of Children Act, 2017 enhanced safeguards against child employment and hazardous work conditions.

Additionally, the Sindh Assembly recently passed the Sindh Domestic Workers Welfare Bill 2025. The legislation prohibits employment of children below 16 years of age in domestic work and extends welfare protections for domestic workers across the province.

These measures are intended to support safer conditions and strengthen child rights protections.

Sindh Education Strategy Targets Child Labour

Officials identified poverty, limited education access and social vulnerability as key drivers of Child Labour.

To respond, Sindh introduced a dedicated non-formal basic education curriculum for out-of-school children. According to the statement, the government is establishing 3,000 Non-Formal Education Centres across the province.

The initiative aims to bring more children into classrooms through flexible learning and vocational opportunities.

Under the Sindh Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, children are entitled to free education up to the age of 16. The government also continues educational support through textbooks, school supplies and related assistance.

Sindh Education Foundation Expands Access

The Sindh Education Foundation continues supporting education access through public-private partnership models.

According to the spokesperson, Foundation-supported initiatives are reaching children in underserved and remote areas. The organisation currently operates 35 Sindh Peoples Schools across the province.

He stated that these programmes help reduce out-of-school numbers while addressing one of the factors linked to Child Labour.

Sindh officials also said the province has implemented a provincial GSP+ framework to reinforce labour standards, child protection commitments and broader human rights obligations.

Hemnani stated that child labour extends beyond employment concerns and also relates to education, opportunity and social justice. He added that provincial leadership intends to continue policies focused on expanding educational access and strengthening child protection systems.