Mambaa’s celebrate their dramatic 67–66 overtime victory in the Independence Day Basketball Tournament final

Saad Khan leads Mambaa’s to a dramatic 67–66 victory as Karachi’s basketball talent takes centre stage in Korangi

KARACHI, August 15, 2026 — Mambaa’s won the Independence Day Basketball Tournament after beating Backstreet Hoopers 67–66 in a thrilling final at the LOB Basketball Court in Korangi.

The final went into extra time before Mambaa’s secured the narrow victory. The tournament brought together talented players and showcased the growing strength of basketball in Karachi.

The District Sports Office (DSO) Korangi and Karachi Basketball Association (KBA) jointly organised the tournament.

Mambaa’s Hold Their Nerve

Saad Khan led Mambaa’s with 23 points in an outstanding performance. Arhum Imran added 19 points, while Ammar Shamoil scored nine.

Backstreet Hoopers also produced a strong challenge. Abdal Khan led their scoring with 19 points, while Zain Khan contributed 12.

The two teams remained closely matched throughout the contest. Neither side managed to create a decisive advantage, forcing the final into extra time.

Mambaa’s eventually held their nerve to complete the 67–66 win and lift the Independence Day trophy.

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Officials Attend Prize Ceremony

Dr. Asad Ishaq, Director Sports, Government of Sindh, attended the final as chief guest and presented prizes to the winners.

Fareed Ali, Assistant Director Sports, DSO Ismail Shah and DSO Shakeel Ahmed also attended the ceremony.

Other guests included Shahzain Malik, President of the Karachi Basketball Association; Dileep Singh Advocate, Secretary of the Sindh Basketball Association; Yaqoob Qadry, Secretary of the Karachi Basketball Association; Raza Agha, Syed Adnan Ali and Azeem us Shaan.

Basketball players, officials and spectators also joined the prize distribution ceremony.

KBA Praised for Promoting Basketball

Dr. Asad Ishaq praised the Karachi Basketball Association for promoting and developing the sport across the city.

He particularly appreciated the efforts of KBA President Shahzain Malik and other officials involved in organising the tournament.

The final provided an exciting end to the Independence Day competition. Mambaa’s emerged as champions after a closely fought contest that highlighted the skill, competitiveness and determination of Karachi’s basketball players.

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