Sindh govt shuts down schools till May 30 to contain coronavirus

KARACHI – Amid rising cases of a novel coronavirus in Sindh, the provincial cabinet has decided to extend the closure of all the public and private educational institutes till May 30.

The decision was taken in an emergency meeting of the Sindh cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday.

In a tweet, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Law Murtaza Wahab said, “Summer vacations are being preponed in Sindh and schools in the province will reopen on the 1st of June 2020.”



