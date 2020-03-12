BUSINESS

Hutchison Ports Pakistan wins ‘Port/Container Terminal of the Year 2020’ Award

Desk Staff
Hutchison Ports Pakistan

KARACHI – Hutchison Ports Pakistan has been acknowledged as the ‘Port/Container Terminal of the Year – South Asia 2020’ Award. The ceremony was held recently as part of the Global Port Forum Award 2020.

H.E. Mr. Muhammad Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Economics and Trade of UAE, presented the award to Eric NG, Business Director – the Middle East and Africa, Hutchison Ports.

About Hutchison Ports Pakistan:

Hutchison Ports Pakistan is situated at the estuary of the Keamari Groyne basin, providing the most convenient access to ships entering Karachi. The new facility is the closest Pakistan port to the shipping lanes in the Arabian Sea. Its prime location offers the shortest steaming time from the Fairway Buoy and will bring real benefits to customers, relating to time, cost, reduction in risk of delays, and reduced carbon emissions.

Hutchison Ports Pakistan is a member of Hutchison Ports, the port and related services division of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (CK Hutchison). Hutchison Ports is the world’s leading port investor, developer, and operator with a network of port operations in 52 ports spanning 27 countries throughout Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Australasia. Over the years, Hutchison Ports has expanded into other logistics and transportation-related businesses, including cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

