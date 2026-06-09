The Pakistan Army paid tribute to its martyrs and veterans during special ceremonies held in Karachi and Lahore. The events recognized their sacrifices, bravery, and unwavering commitment to the nation.

Moreover, the ceremonies highlighted the enduring legacy of those who served the country. Families of martyrs and veterans received national military awards, reflecting the state’s acknowledgment of their contributions.

Pakistan Army Ceremony Held in Karachi

A special ceremony took place in Karachi to honor Pakistan Army martyrs and veterans. Senior military officials, family members of martyrs, and relatives of veterans attended the event.

During the ceremony, participants paid tribute to the sacrifices, selfless services, and patriotism demonstrated by the country’s fallen heroes. The gathering also emphasized the importance of remembering those who served with distinction.

Corps Commander Karachi Honors Families

The Corps Commander Karachi attended the event as the chief guest. He met with the families of martyrs and expressed appreciation for their sacrifices.

Furthermore, families of martyrs and veterans were awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military), Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Military), and Tamgha-e-Basalat. These honors recognized acts of bravery, dedication, and distinguished service.

According to officials, the awards reflected the Pakistan Army’s continued commitment to acknowledging the contributions of its personnel and their families.

Pakistan Army Recognition for Veterans

The Pakistan Army ceremony also recognized veterans who served the country with courage and professionalism. Their contributions remain an important part of the institution’s history and operational strength.

In addition, military officials highlighted the role of veterans in preserving the values and traditions of the armed forces. Their service continues to inspire younger generations.

Lahore Garrison Pakistan Army Tribute

A similar Pakistan Army ceremony was organized in Lahore Garrison. The GOC Lahore Garrison attended the event as the chief guest.

During his address, he stated that the Pakistan Army has earned international recognition for its professional capabilities. He also acknowledged the sacrifices made by martyrs and veterans in safeguarding the nation.

GOC Lahore Garrison Commends Sacrifices

The GOC Lahore Garrison reportedly assured families of martyrs and veterans that the Pakistan Army would continue providing support and assistance whenever needed.

He further stated that martyrs and veterans remain the true strength and pride of the nation. Their sacrifices, he noted, will always be remembered by the people of Pakistan.

As a result, the ceremonies in both Karachi and Lahore reinforced the country’s respect for those who served and sacrificed in the line of duty. The events also underscored the lasting bond between the armed forces and the families of martyrs and veterans.

Pakistan Army honors martyrs and veterans during special ceremonies in Karachi and Lahore. VIDEO BY ISPR