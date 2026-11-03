Sindh Cabinet Cuts Government Wheat Price, Approves Major Water and Urban Development Schemes

The Sindh Cabinet has approved reducing the release price of government wheat from Rs5,000 to Rs4,500 per 40 kilograms. Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon announced the decision after the cabinet meeting.

He said the reduction would lower flour prices by Rs17 per kilogram. The cabinet also approved the registration of Lady Dufferin Hospital Trust under the Sindh Trust Act 2020.

In addition, the cabinet granted ex-post facto approval to an Asian Development Bank (ADB)-supported programme to prepare a $1 billion urban development investment programme. The initiative will cover five divisional headquarters in Sindh.

The proposed projects will focus on water supply, drainage, sanitation and solid waste management.

The cabinet also approved the Draft Rules 2026 for registering and monitoring charitable organisations under the Sindh Charities Registration and Regulation Act 2019.

Rs502 Million Approved for Jamshoro Development Schemes

Addressing the media, Memon said the cabinet had approved an additional Rs502.409 million for five development schemes in Jamshoro district.

These schemes include improvements to Sehwan city’s water supply system and the installation of reverse osmosis (RO) plants.

Similarly, the cabinet approved a development scheme worth approximately Rs2.993 billion to improve water supply and drainage in Nawabshah Town, Shaheed Benazirabad district.

Committee Formed to Address Katchi Abadi Issues

The senior minister said the cabinet had constituted a committee to address issues concerning katchi abadis, or informal settlements.

The committee will prepare relevant laws and proposals for introducing a one-window operation in the sector.

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Through this initiative, the government aims to establish a coordinated mechanism for resolving issues faced by residents of informal settlements.

Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge Reaches 75 Per Cent Completion

Speaking about the Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge, Memon said construction had reached 75 per cent completion.

The bridge is being built across the Indus River under a public-private partnership model. He added that construction work was progressing rapidly.

Karachi to Introduce Smart Traffic Management System

The senior minister said the government was taking strict measures to enforce traffic laws across Sindh.

He announced plans to establish a Traffic Management Authority to improve Karachi’s traffic system. The government will soon present relevant legislation for approval.

Furthermore, authorities plan to introduce a Smart Traffic Management System. It will help improve traffic flow and monitor violations more effectively.

Memon said authorities would take action against traffic offenders without discrimination. They would also target vehicles displaying fancy or illegal number plates.

He warned against displaying firearms from vehicles. According to the minister, authorities would take strict legal action against such violations.

He added that people displaying weapons while wearing plain clothes would face immediate arrest. The armed guard’s employer or vehicle owner would also face action, he said.

Minister Urges Citizens to Follow Traffic Laws

Memon stressed that citizens must share responsibility for road safety rather than placing every responsibility on the government.

He said underage driving remained prohibited by law. However, children continued to perform dangerous stunts, including one-wheeling, even in Karachi’s upscale neighbourhoods.

He also urged citizens to understand the risks of violating one-way traffic rules.

According to the minister, traffic laws already exist. Therefore, their effective enforcement remains the main priority.

He appealed to the media to support public awareness campaigns on traffic regulations.

Memon said protecting human lives and preventing road accidents remained the government’s foremost priorities. Consequently, authorities would ensure strict action against violators.

Government Vows Action Against Road Encroachments

Responding to a question about encroachments, Memon said effective governance required cooperation between citizens and the government.

He said the government did not want to damage anyone’s livelihood. Nevertheless, he stressed that authorities could not compromise on law enforcement or public convenience.

He assured the media that the government would remove encroachments from Karachi’s roads to facilitate smoother movement for commuters.

Political Gatherings Must Follow Legal Procedures

The senior minister also addressed questions about political gatherings in Karachi.

He said political parties must obtain formal permission from relevant authorities before holding public meetings. They must also conduct their activities peacefully and within the law.

Memon specifically ruled out permission for public gatherings on Shahrah-e-Faisal.

Referring to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), he said the party would not receive permission to hold a rally on the road. He also referred to the May 12 violence and said the government would not allow a repeat of such incidents.

He maintained that all political parties remained free to conduct activities under the Constitution and law. However, he said no party could impose its decisions on the government.

He added that the government would not allow confrontation or unrest to develop.

Memon Reiterates Sindh Assembly’s Position on Provincial Matters

Commenting on provincial matters, Memon said the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Sindh government had already stated their positions.

He maintained that no law or decision could override the Sindh Assembly’s authority. He also said the elected provincial assembly had already made its decision on the matter.

The minister criticised MQM leaders Mustafa Kamal, Farooq Sattar and Khalid Maqbool. He questioned their electoral standing and alleged that they had entered the assemblies through illegitimate means rather than direct public votes.

Financial Assistance Announced for Tharparkar Incident Victims

Responding to a question about the ambulance incident in Tharparkar, Memon said the Sindh government had announced financial assistance for the affected families.

He added that the government had taken immediate action following the incident and arranged necessary relief measures.

President Zardari Reviews Development Projects

Memon also discussed President Asif Ali Zardari’s visits to development projects across Sindh.

He said the President was visiting ongoing schemes and reviewing their progress.

The senior minister further provided updates on transport infrastructure. He said most of the road construction work had been completed, with only a small section remaining.

More than 100 electric buses are expected to arrive in Sindh by the end of November, he added. Double-decker buses are also expected to reach the province soon.

Meanwhile, construction of the depot for the Red Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project is progressing rapidly.

The minister said the government would continue working on transport and infrastructure projects alongside its efforts to improve public services across Sindh.

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