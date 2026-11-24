Young entrepreneurs showcase innovation at the Zindigi Prize Islamabad Regionals 2026 at HITEC University, Taxila.

The two-day competition brings together 75 startups, with LunaCapture from the Institute of Space Technology securing the top position.

Zindigi Prize, the flagship youth empowerment initiative of Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, has successfully concluded its Islamabad Regionals 2026 at HITEC University, Taxila.

The two-day event brought together some of Pakistan’s promising young entrepreneurs. It marked another step in the initiative’s efforts to promote innovation, support young talent and strengthen the country’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

75 Startups Compete at Regional Event

The event opened with a ceremony at HITEC University. A total of 75 startups participated after progressing through the Campus Rounds.

Participants also attended speaker sessions and discussions with industry experts. In addition, the programme offered mentorship opportunities and interactive speed-dating sessions.

These activities helped young entrepreneurs gain industry exposure and build professional connections. They also provided opportunities to explore ways to develop and expand their ventures.

LunaCapture Wins Islamabad Regionals

A panel of judges evaluated the participating startups. Following the assessment, LunaCapture from the Institute of Space Technology (IST), Islamabad, secured first place.

AccessBridge AI from Bahria School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, H-11, Islamabad, finished as the First Runner-Up.

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Meanwhile, Zaplock from Bahria University’s E-8 Campus secured the Second Runner-Up position.

Zindigi Prize Expands Youth Entrepreneurship Network

Zindigi Prize has expanded its presence to more than 130 universities across Pakistan. The initiative has also engaged over 5,000 startups nationwide.

Through mentorship, industry expertise and professional networking, the programme aims to help young innovators develop their business ideas.

Furthermore, it seeks to connect emerging entrepreneurs with opportunities to turn their concepts into viable ventures. The initiative continues to support youth-led innovation and the growth of Pakistan’s entrepreneurial community.

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