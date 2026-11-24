Jamaat-e-Islami leader says the existing electoral system has failed, urges political leadership to restore public confidence and strengthen national cohesion.

Secretary General of the Milli Yakjehti Council Pakistan, Liaquat Baloch, has called for national unity and sincere leadership to steer Pakistan away from a major crisis.

He said the system of manipulated election results had failed. However, united and committed national leadership could still prevent the country from facing greater challenges.

Baloch expressed these views during a visit to the residence of Milli Yakjehti Council Sindh President and former MNA Asadullah Bhutto. He met Bhutto and inquired about his health.

The two leaders discussed the country’s political and national situation, unity among Muslim communities and other matters of mutual interest.

Milli Yakjehti Council Sindh Information Secretary Mujahid Channa, local leader Hamadullah Bhutto and Abid Khosa were also present.

Baloch Calls for Unity Across the Muslim World

Baloch said rising tensions among Muslim countries posed a serious threat to the Muslim world. He warned that such divisions could create opportunities for forces opposed to Islam.

He stressed that unity among Muslim nations was essential. Through solidarity, he said, the Muslim world could counter what he described as external conspiracies against it, from Kashmir to Gaza.

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Baloch also praised Pakistan’s role in mediation efforts concerning the Iran-US conflict. However, he said the country must also address its own internal challenges.

Debt, Corruption and Governance Under Criticism

The Milli Yakjehti Council leader said the debt-dependent economy, interest-based financial system, corruption and government inefficiency had weakened the country’s foundations.

He argued that economic self-reliance and national dignity were essential to overcoming inflation, debt and other crises.

Furthermore, Baloch said Pakistan needed a unified national action plan to eliminate terrorism. He also stressed the importance of restoring public confidence in state institutions.

He warned that a growing trust deficit could allow anti-state elements to exploit internal divisions.

Calls for Change in Political and Economic Systems

Baloch criticised what he described as an exploitative system dominated by capitalists and feudal interests. He called for its replacement and said an Islamic revolution was drawing closer.

He also argued that those responsible for weakening the system were now declaring it a failure.

Baloch Offers Condolences to Jamaat-e-Islami Leader

Earlier, Liaquat Baloch visited the residence of Abdul Razzaq Khan Khilji, a Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi leader, in Metroville, Baldia.

He offered condolences on the death of Khilji’s sister and prayed for the deceased’s forgiveness and elevated status in the hereafter.

Local party officials, Khilji’s elder brother and other family members were present during the visit.

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