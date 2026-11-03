November 4, 2026

Abdul Salam Dadabhoy Elected President of Rotary Club of Karachi Nexus for 2027–28

Web Desk November 3, 2026
- Abdul Salam Dadabhoy, incoming President of Rotary Club of Karachi Nexus, congratulated by Rotary District 3271 Governor Ch. Fahad Sikandar.

Abdul Salam Dadabhoy elected President of Rotary Club of Karachi Nexus for the 2027–28 Rotary year.

Rtn. Abdul Salam Dadabhoy has been elected President of the Rotary Club of Karachi Nexus (90477) for the 2027–28 Rotary year.

Following his election, Rotary International District 3271 Governor for 2027–28, Ch. Fahad Sikandar, congratulated him and expressed confidence in his leadership and commitment to humanitarian service.

Dadabhoy brings professional experience in administration and serves as Director of Dadabhoy Group. Moreover, his organisational expertise and commitment to community development are expected to support the club’s ongoing service activities.

Rotary Club’s Community Service Initiatives

The Rotary Club of Karachi Nexus has undertaken several initiatives to support underserved communities. These include the Sindh Literacy Project, a medical camp in Gharo and wheelchair distribution.

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Through these projects, the club aims to improve access to education and healthcare. Furthermore, its initiatives support people with disabilities and provide assistance to communities in need.

District Governor Wishes Successful Rotary Year

Congratulating the incoming president, Ch. Fahad Sikandar expressed hope that Dadabhoy’s leadership would inspire meaningful service projects. He also hoped it would strengthen Rotary fellowship and encourage greater collaboration.

In addition, the District Governor expressed confidence that Dadabhoy would guide the club towards further achievements in community service.

The appointment reflects Rotary’s continued emphasis on leadership, fellowship and humanitarian work. As the incoming president prepares to take charge, the club will continue working towards its theme, “Create Lasting Impact.”

Finally, Ch. Fahad Sikandar extended his best wishes to Rtn. Abdul Salam Dadabhoy for a successful and impactful presidential year.

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