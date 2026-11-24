Gender Karavan brings Nagarparkar communities together to challenge harmful social norms and promote women's rights.

UN initiative brings community voices together to promote women’s rights, challenge discrimination and strengthen efforts to end violence against women and girls

The UN Gender Theme Group (GTG) has launched its flagship initiative, Gender Karavan: Barabari Ka Safar, Har Aangan Se, in Nagarparkar.

The initiative is being organised with the Ministry of Human Rights, the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office and the Government of Sindh. It marks the lead-up to the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence 2026.

This year’s global theme is “UNiTE to End Violence Against Women and Girls: Ensure Justice, Protect Survivors, End Impunity.”

The Nagarparkar event focused on “Log Kya Kahenge? (What Will People Say?) – Challenging Social Norms That Limit Women’s Choices.”

The dialogue examined how fear of social judgement restricts women’s opportunities. These restrictions affect girls’ education, women’s mobility and access to employment. They also limit leadership and participation in public life.

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Participants discussed how harmful expectations reinforce inequality. They also examined how such norms can allow violence against women and girls to persist.

UN Women Calls for Action Against Discrimination

Jamshed M. Kazi, Country Representative of UN Women Pakistan, delivered the welcome remarks. He stressed the need to challenge social norms that sustain discrimination.

He pointed to women in Nagarparkar who drive dump trucks and operate reverse osmosis (RO) plants. Their work, he said, challenges the question, “Log kya kahenge?”

Kazi also linked harmful social expectations to gender-based violence. He said fear and social pressure often discourage survivors from speaking out. He stressed that laws need support from families, communities and institutions to bring meaningful change.

Afke Bootsman, Head of the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office (RCO), highlighted the importance of launching the campaign from Nagarparkar.

She said the launch brought visibility to a part of the country that often receives limited recognition. She also welcomed the opportunity to mark the campaign alongside local communities.

Bootsman said meaningful change begins when discussions on equality reach communities. She called for greater space for women’s voices and choices. This, she said, would help women and girls shape their own futures.

Sindh Leaders Stress Women’s Rights and Protection

Advocate Rubina Aman Brohi, Chairperson of the Sindh Commission on the Status of Women, said gender equality must begin at home and within communities.

She urged people to challenge expectations that restrict women’s choices and opportunities. She also called for stronger protection mechanisms. The Government of Sindh, she said, remains committed to women’s empowerment and equal participation.

Qasim Siraj Soomro, MPA, highlighted the role of families and communities. He said social expectations should not limit women’s ambitions or choices.

He urged families to recognise women’s potential and respect their decisions. Communities must also create opportunities for women to participate fully in society.

Rajveer Singh Sodha, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Human Rights, Government of Sindh, stressed the responsibility of public institutions.

He said harmful social norms can prevent survivors from reporting violence. They can also stop women and girls from seeking support or justice.

Sodha called for stronger human rights protections and institutional accountability. He stressed the need for safe reporting channels and support for survivors. Effective implementation of laws and policies, he added, remains essential to ending impunity.

Women Share Experiences of Breaking Barriers

An interactive Aangan Dialogue formed the centrepiece of the gathering. Fahmida Iqbal Khan, Deputy Country Representative of UN Women Pakistan, facilitated the discussion.

Women from local communities shared their personal experiences. Participants included dump-truck drivers and operators of RO plants.

They described how they challenged traditional expectations. They also discussed their work in fields often dominated by men.

Their stories highlighted women’s growing role in public and professional life. They showed how women can open new opportunities for others.

The dialogue encouraged participants to consider how families and institutions can support this progress. It also urged communities to stop reinforcing barriers to women’s participation.

Community Pledges to Challenge Discrimination

Participants also took part in the Orange Community Change Wall activity.

They identified harmful social norms and proposed alternatives based on equality, respect and shared responsibility.

Guests and community members signed the wall. Through their pledges, they committed to challenging discriminatory practices and promoting positive social change.

The activity reinforced the campaign’s central message. Meaningful change begins with individuals, families and communities.

Through Gender Karavan, the organisers aim to bring discussions on women’s rights closer to local communities. The initiative also seeks to encourage collective action to ensure justice, protect survivors and end impunity.

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