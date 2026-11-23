Iranian Consul General Akbar Zadeh hosts a farewell and welcome reception for vice consuls at the Iranian Consulate in Karachi.

Diplomats, media representatives and distinguished guests attend reception at the Iranian Consulate in Clifton

Consul General of Iran in Karachi, H.E. Akbar Zadeh, hosted a farewell and welcome reception at the Iranian Consulate in Clifton to honour outgoing Vice Consul Ghulam Abbas Zaboli and welcome newly appointed Vice Consul Syed Muhammad Tuloo.

The reception brought together representatives of the diplomatic community, media professionals and other distinguished guests to mark the transition.

Among those attending were Z.H. Khurram, President of the Pakistan Print & Electronic Media Foundation (PPEMF), and Ms Khursheed Hyder, General Secretary of PPEMF.

Other guests included Ali Raza, Ahmed Iqbal Baloch, CEO of VSH TV, Mubashir Mir, Manzar Naqvi, Dr Asghar Dashti, Farwa Hassan, Zubair Ahmed, Dr Sabir Abu Mariam, Ehtisham Anwar, Uzma Ehtisham, Rida Saifi, Syed Javed Shah, Khawar, Junaid Shah Soori and Nadeem Hashmi.

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The gathering provided an opportunity to acknowledge Ghulam Abbas Zaboli’s service in Karachi and extend a welcome to Syed Muhammad Tuloo as he takes up his new diplomatic assignment.

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