FoodAg 2026 brings Pakistani exporters and international buyers together at the Expo Centre Karachi.

More than 900 international buyers from 80 countries attend Karachi exhibition as Pakistani exporters secure contracts and sign trade agreements

FoodAg 2026, Pakistan’s 4th International Food and Agriculture Exhibition, continued to attract strong international interest on its second day, with more than 4,000 business-to-business (B2B) meetings generating expected business worth $658 million.

Organised by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the exhibition is taking place at the Expo Centre Karachi. This year, 400 Pakistani exporters are showcasing products from more than 20 agro-food sectors, while over 900 international buyers from 80 countries are attending the event, including representatives of major global brands.

The exhibition aims to strengthen Pakistan’s position in international agro-food markets and expand opportunities for quality agricultural and value-added food exports.

Export Deals and International Partnerships

During the first two days, participating businesses held more than 4,000 B2B meetings. These engagements generated expected business worth $658 million, including contracts valued at $50 million.

The discussions and agreements covered several sectors, including rice, processed food, seafood, confectionery, meat, cereals and oilseeds. Pakistani and Chinese companies also concluded significant seafood export contracts, marking another development in bilateral trade.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, participants signed 16 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and one export contract. The agreements include commitments to export 5,000 metric tonnes of fresh pineapples, 15,000 metric tonnes of fresh kinnows and 10,000 metric tonnes of maize.

A separate agreement covers the annual supply of 864 metric tonnes of dates to China. The deal is valued at $820,800 per year.

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Other partnerships cover seafood, rice, spices, salt, processed food and distribution. Pakistani businesses established links with partners from China, the United Kingdom, Vietnam and Bangladesh.

These collaborations are expected to widen market access, strengthen international supply chains and create new opportunities for Pakistan’s agro-food exporters.

TDAP Holds Meetings with International Delegations

On the second day, TDAP Chief Executive Faiz Ahmad and Secretary Sheryar Taj held meetings with delegations from the European Union, China, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Kenya.

The discussions focused on strengthening trade relations and identifying opportunities for cooperation in different sectors.

Separate bilateral meetings also took place with delegations from Argentina, Russia, Kenya and Rwanda. Participants discussed trade and investment opportunities, particularly in agriculture, seeds and agro-food products.

FPCCI and KCCI Facilitate Business Engagements

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) arranged B2B meetings with visiting business delegations from Uzbekistan, Uganda, Malaysia, China and Bahrain.

The engagements explored bilateral trade and investment opportunities, commercial cooperation in food and agriculture, and Pakistan’s potential to increase exports of agricultural and value-added food products.

They also provided direct opportunities for Pakistani exporters to connect with international business representatives and explore potential partnerships.

Similarly, the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) held meetings with delegations from Mauritius, Uzbekistan, Malaysia and Rwanda under TDAP’s FoodAg initiative.

The discussions focused on bilateral trade, cooperation in food and agriculture, and the promotion of Pakistani agricultural and value-added food products. Participants also explored opportunities to strengthen business links between Pakistan and the visiting countries.

Experts Discuss International Export Standards

FoodAg 2026 also hosted a policy dialogue on helping Pakistani products meet the sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) requirements of importing countries.

Representatives of regulatory authorities, including the Department of Plant Protection, briefed participants on the standards applied by major export markets. They also outlined the steps Pakistani exporters must take to meet international compliance requirements.

Seminars Highlight Traceability and Market Access

A series of seminars and panel discussions examined key challenges and opportunities facing Pakistan’s food export sector.

One panel, titled “From Farm to Global Market: Traceability, Digitalization and the Future of Pakistan’s Food Exports”, brought together Adil Majeed, Trade Specialist at Pakistan Single Window (PSW); Brig. Nasir Zia (Retd.), Chief Operating Officer of the National Logistics Corporation (NLC); and Shaukat Ali (T.I.).

Another session focused on Basmati rice. Speakers included Hafiz Aziz ur Rehman, Chairman IPO, and Dr. Mubarak, Consultant at TDAP.

A third seminar, titled “Market Competitiveness and Entry Strategy in KSA”, featured Imran Naqvi, Business Development Manager, Government Inspections & International Trade at TÜV Rheinland. He discussed competitive requirements and strategies for entering the Saudi Arabian market.

With international buyers, exporters, trade bodies and regulatory experts participating, FoodAg 2026 continues to provide a platform for commercial partnerships, export development and greater access to global agro-food markets.

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