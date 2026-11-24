Abhi Microfinance Bank marks its public listing, highlighting its growth and commitment to financial inclusion in Pakistan.

From its fintech beginnings in 2021 to becoming a regulated microfinance bank, Abhi has expanded its footprint and aims to deepen financial inclusion across Pakistan.

Abhi Microfinance Bank (AMB) has marked an important milestone in its journey with its public listing, reflecting its transformation from a fintech startup into a regulated banking institution.

Founded in 2021, Abhi initially focused on Earned Wage Access (EWA), helping employees access a portion of their earned salaries before payday. In 2025, the company acquired FINCA Microfinance Bank and transformed it into Abhi Microfinance Bank, extending its operations through a regulated banking platform.

Today, AMB operates more than 110 branches across over 100 cities in Pakistan. The institution combines the nationwide reach of a microfinance bank with the technology and operational agility of a fintech.

Strengthening Governance and Financial Inclusion

As a publicly listed institution, AMB aims to strengthen its governance, transparency and institutional capabilities. It also plans to expand access to financial services for underserved individuals, entrepreneurs and small businesses across the country.

The listing marks another step in Abhi’s evolution and reflects its broader ambition to use technology and regulated banking infrastructure to reach communities with limited access to formal financial services.

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The milestone reinforces Abhi’s vision of making financial access a right rather than a privilege.

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