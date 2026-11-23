FoodAg Pakistan 2026 inaugurated at Expo Centre Karachi by Pakistan’s Commerce Minister and Uganda’s Minister of State.

Exhibition hosts 2,000 B2B meetings on opening day as Pakistan showcases its food and agricultural export potential

The fourth International Food and Agro Exhibition, FoodAg Pakistan 2026, opened at the Expo Centre Karachi on Monday. Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Uganda’s Minister of State, Desire Muhooza, jointly inaugurated the four-day event.

The opening ceremony brought together dignitaries, international delegates, senior government officials, regulatory authorities and business representatives.

Organised by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the exhibition runs from November 23 to 26. It features 400 Pakistani exhibitors and 820 international delegates from 72 countries.

The event showcases a broad range of food and agricultural products. These include rice, fruits and vegetables, fruit pulp, beverages, meat, poultry, dairy, fisheries and seafood. Other categories include processed foods, biscuits, confectionery, pasta, snacks, sauces, cereals, spices, salt, honey and food ingredients.

2,000 B2B Meetings Held on Opening Day

Business engagement began on the first day, with 2,000 business-to-business (B2B) meetings between Pakistani exhibitors and international buyers.

The discussions covered sourcing requirements, product specifications and potential commercial partnerships. Organisers have scheduled further meetings throughout the exhibition to advance these opportunities.

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The strong opening-day response highlights the event’s role in connecting Pakistani producers with international markets.

Bilateral Meetings Focus on Trade Facilitation

Meanwhile, delegations from Malaysia, Brazil, Uzbekistan and The Gambia held bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the exhibition.

The discussions also involved relevant Pakistani institutions, including TDAP, the Pakistan Halal Authority (PHA), NAFSA and the Department of Plant Protection (DPP).

Participants discussed halal certification, mutual recognition arrangements and Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) requirements. They also addressed plant and animal health standards, quarantine procedures and ways to facilitate bilateral trade in food and agricultural products.

These engagements aim to strengthen regulatory cooperation and improve market access for Pakistani exports.

Industry Bodies Support International Linkages

TDAP is organising the exhibition in coordination with key trade and industry organisations.

These include the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP).

Sectoral associations representing fruits and vegetables, meat, seafood and processed foods are also supporting the event. Their participation aims to strengthen industry representation and build effective connections between buyers and exporters.

Global Cuisine Show Highlights Pakistani Ingredients

Alongside the exhibition, the Federal Minister for Commerce inaugurated the fourth Global Cuisine Show.

Seventeen international chefs are preparing dishes from different cuisines using Pakistani ingredients. Through live demonstrations, they are highlighting the quality, versatility and export potential of the country’s food products.

The show offers another platform to introduce Pakistani ingredients to international culinary professionals and buyers.

Seminars and Knowledge Sessions to Continue

FoodAg Pakistan 2026 will also host panel discussions, technical seminars, podcasts and knowledge sessions throughout the four-day programme.

Key topics include international market access, dairy exports, agricultural innovation and food safety. Sessions will also examine regulatory compliance, value addition, sustainable supply chains and export diversification.

The exhibition will continue until November 26 at the Expo Centre Karachi. It reflects Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen trade diplomacy, promote export-led growth and build a competitive and sustainable food and agriculture sector.

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