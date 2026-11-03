ABAD Raises Concern Over 38 Missing Files at SBCA, Seeks Action and Reforms

The Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) has expressed concern over 38 missing files belonging to builders and developers at the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA). It has asked the authority to share the latest progress on locating these files.

An ABAD delegation, led by Chairman Muhammad Hanif Gohar, met SBCA Director General Wasim Shamshad to discuss the matter and other issues affecting the construction sector.

The delegation included Senior Vice Chairman Danish Bin Rauf and Vice Chairman Syed Khurshid Alam.

During the meeting, Gohar described the disappearance of official documents as a serious matter. He said missing files could create difficulties for construction projects and the people concerned.

He urged the SBCA to identify those responsible and take action against them in accordance with the law. Moreover, he stressed the need for measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

ABAD Calls for Faster and Transparent Approvals

Gohar also called for removing administrative hurdles facing the construction sector. He urged the SBCA to make the approval process for building plans and other construction projects faster, transparent and more efficient.

He said unnecessary delays create difficulties for builders and developers. Therefore, streamlining approvals would help improve the business environment and support construction activity.

Proposal for Online Height-Clearance NOCs

The ABAD delegation also proposed simplifying the procedure for obtaining height-clearance no-objection certificates (NOCs).

The association called for an online application facility and a formal tracking system. This would allow applicants to submit requests electronically and monitor their progress.

According to ABAD, the proposed system would reduce repeated visits to government offices. It would also improve transparency and make the approval process more convenient.

ABAD Seeks Dedicated SBCA Focal Person

In addition, Gohar proposed appointing a dedicated focal person at the SBCA to handle matters related to building plan approvals.

The focal person would prioritise queries, complaints and guidance requests from ABAD members. The arrangement would also help identify problems at different approval stages and facilitate their timely resolution.

The delegation expressed hope that the SBCA administration would consider its proposals and demands seriously.

It urged the authority to take practical steps to resolve the construction sector’s concerns. Such measures, ABAD said, would help promote construction activity in Karachi and create a more favourable environment for investment.

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