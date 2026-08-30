The Muslims of America founder pledges $35,000 to Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust and promises further efforts to support its healthcare and welfare projects.

Washington, D.C. — By Shazia Nayyar

Dr. Sajid Tarar, founder of Muslims of America, has been appointed Ambassador of the Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) in the United States, strengthening the organisation’s efforts to support orphaned children and expand its welfare initiatives.

Speaking at a fundraising event in Maryland, Tarar said caring for orphans is an important part of Islamic faith and reflects the teachings and Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Tarar also spoke about his own work through the Center for Social Change in the United States, which supports orphaned children and people with disabilities. He said the children associated with the organisation affectionately call him “Daddy.”

The newly appointed ambassador praised KORT founder and chairman Chaudhry Akhtar for building the organisation’s welfare mission after the devastating 2005 earthquake in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

He described Akhtar’s journey from starting the initiative on his own to developing a global network of supporters as an example of sustained humanitarian commitment.

Tarar said KORT’s ongoing projects could help provide international-standard healthcare facilities to thousands of people in need. He also emphasised the religious importance of caring for vulnerable children and supporting those facing hardship.

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KORT highlights care for orphaned children

Addressing the gathering, Chaudhry Akhtar said KORT has changed the lives of hundreds of children by providing them with education, care and improved living conditions.

He said children living under the organisation’s care receive quality education and are provided with a standard of living designed to protect their dignity.

Akhtar said the children have never been given used clothing or stale food, highlighting the organisation’s emphasis on providing them with the same dignity and care expected for any child.

He further said the Government of Pakistan had permitted him to use his own name in the parentage records of the children under KORT’s care, describing the decision as a significant development following the legacy of Abdul Sattar Edhi.

$12 billion hospital project underway in Mirpur

Akhtar also provided an update on KORT’s hospital project currently under construction in Mirpur.

According to Akhtar, overseas Pakistanis have made substantial contributions towards the modern healthcare facility, which has an estimated cost of Rs12 billion.

The hospital is expected to be completed within three years and will include specialised medical facilities, including a state-of-the-art burn centre and an isolation ward.

The project is intended to expand access to healthcare for people who may otherwise struggle to afford specialised treatment.

Tarar pledges $35,000 donation

At the conclusion of the Maryland fundraising event, Tarar announced a personal donation of $35,000 to KORT and pledged to continue supporting fundraising efforts for the organisation.

Several Pakistani-American community members and business and social figures also announced financial contributions during the event.

Those attending included Muslims of America President Ayesha Khan, Gul Sher Sahi, known as the owner of Pakistan House, prominent social figure Sardar Zarif Khan and other members of the Pakistani-American community.

The fundraising event highlighted the growing involvement of overseas Pakistanis in humanitarian initiatives focused on healthcare, education and support for vulnerable children.

For KORT, the appointment of Tarar as its US ambassador is expected to strengthen its outreach among Pakistani-American communities and potentially generate further support for its welfare and healthcare projects.

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