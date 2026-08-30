Sohniya Babar Conquers Two Himalayan Peaks in Just Two Days

Sohniya Babar celebrates after conquering two challenging peaks during a two-day mountain expedition.

Sohniya Babar, Travel and Tourism Chair, has completed an impressive mountain expedition by successfully conquering two challenging peaks in just two days.

The achievement saw her reach the summit of Shatung Peak at an altitude of 5,200 metres before completing her second climb at Bari La, which stands at 5,400 metres.

The two-day expedition tested her endurance, determination and ability to perform in demanding mountain conditions.

Steep ascents and rugged terrain added to the physical challenges of the journey. Unpredictable weather and changing conditions also required careful preparation and determination.

Despite the demanding environment, Babar continued her climb and successfully reached both summits.

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Her achievement highlights the growing participation of women in adventure tourism and high-altitude expeditions.

Mountain climbing requires physical preparation, mental strength and the ability to make decisions under difficult conditions.

Babar’s successful completion of two peaks within two days represents another significant achievement in her journey through Pakistan’s mountain regions.

Celebrating the expedition, she expressed gratitude and described the experience as another unforgettable chapter in the mountains.

The accomplishment also sends a positive message to women interested in adventure, travel and outdoor activities.

Her journey demonstrates how determination and preparation can help climbers overcome difficult conditions and reach ambitious goals.

Sohniya Babar’s latest expedition stands as a celebration of courage, endurance and the growing role of women in Pakistan’s adventure and tourism sector.

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