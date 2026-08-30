August 31, 2026

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Recalls His Father’s Role in Pakistan Air Force’s Early Years

Web Desk August 30, 2026
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi discussing his father's role in Pakistan Air Force history

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi recalls his family's connection with the early Pakistan Air Force.

Awam Pakistan Party Chairman Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has recalled his family’s early connection with the Pakistan Air Force, saying his father was among around 15 to 20 people who helped establish the force in its formative years.

Speaking on the talk show Long Story Short with Farwa Waheed, Abbasi reflected on the early development of the PAF and his father’s responsibilities during that period.

According to Abbasi, the Pakistan Air Force headquarters initially operated from Peshawar. At the time, the force also had two air bases, located in Sargodha and Karachi.

His father’s official duties required him to travel between different cities across the country. Abbasi said those assignments eventually led to his birth in Karachi.

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The former prime minister described his family’s connection with the PAF as part of the institution’s early history. His comments offered a personal perspective on the challenges and developments surrounding Pakistan’s air force in its initial years.

Abbasi’s remarks also highlighted the contribution of a relatively small group of individuals who helped establish the country’s air defence structure following independence.

The Pakistan Air Force has since developed into a major institution within the country’s defence system, with a long history of service and operational development.

The comments were made during Abbasi’s appearance on Long Story Short with Farwa Waheed, where he discussed his family background and the early years of the PAF.

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