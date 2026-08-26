There are moments when professional achievement becomes deeply personal. For our family, the educational and professional journey of my daughter, Dr Tarannum Mujtaba, MD, MBA, is one such moment of pride.

Dr Mujtaba is a diagnostic radiologist whose advanced training spans two demanding areas of modern medical imaging: neuroradiology and breast and women’s imaging. Her career reflects years of medical education, residency training and specialised fellowship work.

From Medical School to Diagnostic Radiology

Dr Mujtaba’s journey began with medical education and culminated in a Doctor of Medicine degree. She also earned an MBA, adding formal knowledge of business and healthcare management to her medical background.

But the MD was only the beginning.

After medical school, she completed postgraduate clinical training, including a preliminary surgical year, before entering Diagnostic Radiology.

She completed her Diagnostic Radiology residency at John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County in Chicago. The hospital’s alumni record also identifies her as a graduate who continued into advanced neuroradiology training.

Advanced Training in Neuroradiology

Dr Mujtaba subsequently pursued fellowship training in Neuroradiology at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Neuroradiology focuses on sophisticated imaging of the brain, head and neck, spine and central nervous system. The field requires physicians to interpret complex neurological conditions using advanced imaging techniques.

The University of Chicago’s neuroradiology fellowship provided further exposure to adult and paediatric neuroimaging, as well as complex neurological and neurointerventional cases.

For many doctors, completing such a fellowship would mark the end of an already demanding educational journey.

Dr Mujtaba continued further.

A Second Fellowship in Women’s Imaging

She undertook another fellowship in Diagnostic and Interventional Women’s Imaging at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University.

This additional training expanded her expertise into breast and women’s imaging, creating an unusual combination with her previous neuroradiology fellowship.

Her current professional profile at Rush University Medical Center documents both fellowship experiences and lists her specialties as Diagnostic Radiology and Neuroradiology.

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An Unusual Combination of Expertise

It is important to describe this achievement accurately.

There does not appear to be a publicly available national registry showing exactly how many radiologists in the United States have completed dedicated fellowships in both neuroradiology and breast or women’s imaging.

For that reason, it would be inappropriate to assign a specific number or claim that Dr Mujtaba belongs to a precisely defined group of only a certain number of physicians.

What can be established is that the two fields represent separate areas of advanced radiology training. Completing fellowships in both makes her professional background distinctive.

More Than a Decade of Education and Training

When viewed as a whole, Dr Mujtaba’s journey includes undergraduate education, medical school, an MBA, postgraduate clinical training, Diagnostic Radiology residency and two separate fellowships.

Depending on the timing of her studies and whether some programmes overlapped, the overall journey from undergraduate education through completion of her second fellowship represents approximately 15 years or more of higher education and professional training.

The postgraduate medical component alone included preliminary clinical training, four years of Diagnostic Radiology residency and two fellowship years. That amounts to roughly seven years of postgraduate medical education after medical school.

Behind the letters MD and MBA are countless hours of study, examinations, hospital duties, residency calls and the demanding process of developing expertise in increasingly complex areas of medical imaging.

Continuing the Family’s Commitment to Education

Today, Dr Mujtaba practices in the Chicago area. Rush University Medical Center lists her within Diagnostic Imaging Services and identifies her specialties as Diagnostic Radiology and Neuroradiology.

Her professional journey has taken her through Cook County, the University of Chicago and Thomas Jefferson University.

For me as her father, however, these institutions and qualifications tell only part of the story.

What makes me proud is the discipline and perseverance behind them. Her career represents values that our family has sought to carry across generations: education, dedication, professional excellence and service through knowledge.

Dr Tarannum Mujtaba’s story is ultimately a reminder that meaningful professional achievement rarely happens overnight. It is built gradually — through years of study, residency, fellowship training and the commitment to keep learning.

Her journey, one degree, one residency year and one fellowship at a time, stands as a testament to the value of perseverance and lifelong dedication to medicine.

By Dr Gholam Mujtaba