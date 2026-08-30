Pink Electric Scooties to Reach Mirpurkhas in Sindh’s Next Phase

Women receive Pink Electric Scooties under the Sindh government's mobility and empowerment programme.

The Sindh government will distribute Pink Electric Scooties in Mirpurkhas during the next phase of its women’s mobility programme, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced.

The provincial minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit said more than 50,000 women had applied for electric scooties and driving training.

According to Memon, the strong response demonstrates women’s growing interest in the Sindh government’s mobility initiative.

The government has already provided driving and related training to more than 2,000 women. Training continues in several cities, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad.

The programme aims to help women learn to operate scooties safely and travel independently. Greater mobility can also help women participate more actively in economic and social activities.

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Memon said the government allocated 925 scooties during the first phase and another 476 during the second phase.

So far, authorities have distributed more than 810 scooties free of cost to women across Sindh.

The distribution includes 410 scooties in Karachi, 200 in Sukkur and 200 in Hyderabad.

Mirpurkhas will receive Pink Electric Scooties during the programme’s next phase, as the government continues expanding the initiative across the province.

The senior minister said the programme seeks to empower women by improving their freedom of movement and building self-confidence.

Access to independent transport can also create greater economic opportunities for women, he added.

The Sindh government will continue taking practical steps to provide women with safe and dignified transportation.

Through such initiatives, the provincial government aims to help more women become independent and participate fully in social and economic life.

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