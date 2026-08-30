RK Sports Management president calls for immediate government action, a transparent inquiry and equal assistance for Pakistani mountaineers.

KARACHI: The continued delay in repatriating the body of Pakistani mountaineer Asma Mushtaq has drawn strong criticism from RK Sports Management Founder and President Rais Khan, who urged the government and relevant authorities to intervene immediately.

Rais Khan expressed deep concern over the situation and called for the deceased climber’s remains to be brought back to Pakistan safely and without further delay. He described the prolonged wait as regrettable and condemnable, particularly for the family dealing with the loss of a loved one.

He said mountaineering is an inherently dangerous and demanding sport, but climbers must have access to adequate safety measures, emergency support and recovery arrangements. According to Khan, organisations and companies arranging high-altitude expeditions have a responsibility that extends beyond transporting climbers and collecting expedition fees.

Concerns over emergency arrangements

Khan raised concerns about reports that some companies charging substantial sums for mountaineering expeditions may not have sufficient arrangements to respond to emergencies or protect climbers in hazardous conditions.

He said expedition organisers should have appropriate systems for emergency medical assistance, rescue operations and the recovery and repatriation of bodies following accidents.

“If companies do not have the necessary emergency and rescue facilities, there is no justification for charging mountaineers hefty fees,” he said.

Khan also expressed concern over reports that private individuals were allegedly demanding millions of rupees for the repatriation of Mushtaq’s body.

He called for the matter to be investigated transparently, saying anyone found exploiting the family’s circumstances by demanding unreasonable sums should face appropriate action.

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Questions raised over equal treatment

Khan also questioned reports that the bodies of foreign mountaineers had been repatriated while the return of a Pakistani woman’s body remained delayed.

He argued that Pakistani climbers should receive the same level of assistance and priority as foreign mountaineers when accidents occur.

The issue, he said, raises wider questions about the support systems available to Pakistani climbers who undertake expeditions in some of the world’s most challenging mountain environments.

For Khan, expedition companies should be held accountable for the full range of responsibilities associated with their operations. These include climber safety, emergency medical support, rescue coordination and arrangements for recovering and repatriating remains when a fatal accident occurs.

Potential impact on Pakistan’s mountaineering sector

Khan warned that the case could have consequences beyond the affected family and potentially damage confidence in Pakistan’s mountaineering industry.

He said Pakistani climbers and their families could become increasingly concerned if they believe adequate emergency and recovery systems are not available during high-altitude expeditions.

The issue could also affect Pakistan’s international reputation as a destination for adventure tourism. Khan cautioned that foreign mountaineers might reconsider visiting the country if they develop the impression that effective rescue operations and timely body repatriation are not guaranteed after accidents.

He said such perceptions could negatively affect Pakistan’s tourism industry, mountaineering activities and international image.

Khan therefore urged the government and relevant authorities to take immediate notice of the matter, investigate the circumstances surrounding the delay and establish stronger safety, rescue and repatriation mechanisms for future mountaineering expeditions.

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