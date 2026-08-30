Field Marshal Asim Munir arrives in Türkiye on official visit

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir arrives in Türkiye for an official visit.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF), has arrived in Türkiye on an official visit.

The visit is expected to focus on strengthening defence and bilateral relations between Pakistan and Türkiye.

Field Marshal Asim Munir’s visit comes as both countries continue to maintain close military and strategic ties.

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Further details about the engagements and meetings planned during the visit are expected to emerge as the official programme progresses.

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