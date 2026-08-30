August 31, 2026

Field Marshal Asim Munir Arrives in Türkiye on Official Visit

Web Desk August 30, 2026
Field Marshal Asim Munir arrives in Türkiye on official visit

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir arrives in Türkiye for an official visit.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF), has arrived in Türkiye on an official visit.

The visit is expected to focus on strengthening defence and bilateral relations between Pakistan and Türkiye.

Field Marshal Asim Munir’s visit comes as both countries continue to maintain close military and strategic ties.

Nasir Iqbal Claims PSA Sindh Challenger Squash Championship After Comeback

Further details about the engagements and meetings planned during the visit are expected to emerge as the official programme progresses.

Follow THE AZB

More Stories

Ships and regional tensions linked to the ongoing Iran war and Strait of Hormuz crisis.

Iran War Deepens as Tehran Defies US Sanctions and Gulf Crisis Grows

Web Desk August 29, 2026
Thai-inspired dishes featured during the Thai Weekend at Mövenpick Hotel Karachi.

Thai Weekend Brings Thailand’s Flavours to Mövenpick Hotel Karachi

Web Desk August 28, 2026
Pakistan Kuwait defence ministers and military officials meet in Rawalpindi

Pakistan-Kuwait Defence Ties Gain Fresh Momentum With 2026 Military Pact

Web Desk August 27, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Are you human? Please solve:Captcha


Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com