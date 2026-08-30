Nasir Iqbal Claims PSA Sindh Challenger Squash Championship After Comeback

Karachi Former world champion Jahangir Khan presents the trophy to the winner, Nasir Iqbal, at the conclusion of the PSA Sindh Challenger Squash Championship. Zubair Jahan Khan is also present on the occasion.

Nasir Iqbal has won the PSA Sindh Challenger Squash Championship after producing a strong comeback against Abdullah Nawaz in the final at the Jahangir Khan Sports Club.

The Sindh Squash Association organised the championship, which featured a total prize purse of $6,000.

Abdullah Nawaz made an impressive start and won the opening game 11-6. However, experienced campaigner Nasir Iqbal responded strongly in the remaining games.

Iqbal edged a closely contested second game 13-11 before taking control of the match. He won the third game 11-2 and sealed the title with an 11-9 victory in the fourth.

The final lasted 48 minutes and provided an exciting conclusion to the PSA Sindh Challenger Squash Championship.

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Following his victory, Nasir Iqbal received $950 in prize money along with the championship trophy.

Runner-up Abdullah Nawaz received $600 and a trophy for his performance in the tournament.

Former world champion and squash legend Jahangir Khan joined Zubair Jahan Khan in presenting prizes to the finalists.

Jahangir Khan praised both players for their performances and welcomed the growing number of squash championships being organised in recent years.

He said Sindh Squash Association President Adnan Asad was working to bring higher-value tournaments to the province.

Karachi is also expected to host major squash events in the future as efforts continue to promote the sport.

The former world champion urged Pakistani players to continue working hard and improve their performances at international competitions.

He encouraged young players to target medals at the Asian Games and work towards qualifying for the Los Angeles Olympics.

The championship highlighted continued efforts to provide Pakistani squash players with competitive opportunities and help develop the next generation of international talent.

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