August 11, 2026

PPI-USA: Pakistan Policy Institute Receives Fifth Congressional Recognition Since 2015

Web Desk August 11, 2026

PPI-USA has received its fifth Congressional Recognition since 2015, highlighting the organisation’s continued efforts to strengthen relations between Pakistan and the United States.

Pakistan Policy Institute USA leadership members attend a Congressional Recognition event in Houston, Texas.

PPI-USA leadership celebrates its latest Congressional Recognition in Houston.

Prof. Dr. Gholam Mujtaba, Chairman of the Pakistan Policy Institute USA, congratulated Vice Chairman Matloob Khan on receiving the award.

U.S. Congressman Al Green presented the Congressional Recognition Award to Khan at a recent reception in Houston, Texas.

Dr. Mujtaba described the recognition as an honour for the entire PPI-USA team. He also praised the leadership and supporters who have contributed to the organisation’s work over the years.

PPI-USA Leadership Recognised

Dr. Mujtaba extended his appreciation to Vice Chairman Major (R) Hashim Ali Siddiqui and Secretary General Syed Asfar Imam.

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He also acknowledged Additional Secretaries General Waleed Ansari, a former Deputy Attorney General of Pakistan, and Professor Ghulam Jillani of Lahore.

In addition, he recognised Syed M. Abu Nasar, Deputy Chief of Staff, and Rial Ahsan, Chairman of the Bangladesh Education Foundation.

Focus on US-Pakistan Relations

Dr. Mujtaba said the recognition reflects the collective efforts of PPI-USA members, supporters and well-wishers.

The organisation continues to promote mutual understanding between Pakistan and the United States. It also seeks to build lasting trust and strengthen people-to-people relations between the two countries.

The latest award marks another milestone in PPI-USA’s decade-long engagement with U.S. policymakers and communities.

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