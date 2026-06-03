KARACHI: The Rotary Club of Karachi Happy Palace and the Rotary Club of Karachi Silver Sands jointly hosted the District Governor Official Visit (DGOV) on May 24, bringing together Rotary leaders, members, and guests to celebrate a year of community service and collaboration.

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The event highlighted the achievements of both clubs and reinforced their commitment to Rotary’s mission of service above self.

District leaders attend special gathering

District Governor Shakeel Kaimkhani attended the ceremony along with senior district officials, past district governors, assistant governors, and Rotarians from across RID 3271.

Moreover, the gathering provided an opportunity for club members to engage with district leadership and strengthen cooperation among Rotary clubs.

Presidents present annual achievements

Rotarian Sarwat N. Shah, President of Rotary Club of Karachi Silver Sands, and Rotarian Maleeha Khan, President of Rotary Club of Karachi Happy Palace, hosted the joint session.

During the event, both presidents presented a detailed overview of their clubs’ service activities and achievements over the past year.

Furthermore, they highlighted projects focused on education, healthcare, women’s empowerment, disability advocacy, and community development.

Governor praises flagship initiatives

Addressing the audience, District Governor Shakeel Kaimkhani commended both clubs for their dedication to humanitarian service.

He particularly praised the “Meri Maa – Himmat Ka Nishan” initiative, which promotes women’s empowerment and supports families through community engagement.

In addition, he recognized the clubs’ development projects in Thar, noting their contribution to sustainable growth and improved living conditions in underserved communities.

The governor emphasized that joint efforts enable Rotary clubs to achieve greater impact and encouraged continued collaboration in future projects.

Recognition and memento presentation

The ceremony followed Rotary traditions and protocols throughout the evening.

As a result, club leaders presented commemorative mementos to District Governor Shakeel Kaimkhani and members of the district leadership team in recognition of their support and guidance.

Commitment to future service

The joint DGOV highlighted the importance of partnership, fellowship, and community service within the Rotary network.

Both clubs reaffirmed their commitment to expanding service initiatives and creating lasting positive change across Karachi, Thar, and other communities in need.