Karachi Accident claimed the life of a woman and left four others injured, including a five-year-old child, after a speeding car reportedly lost control and ploughed into a motorcyclist and pedestrians in the city.

CCTV footage obtained by media outlets shows a white car travelling at high speed before the driver loses control of the vehicle. The car then crashes into a motorcyclist and strikes people on the roadside.

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According to the footage, the vehicle first hit the motorcyclist and a five-year-old child before continuing forward and running into additional pedestrians.

The accident killed 50-year-old Tahira Ghori at the scene. Four other people suffered injuries, including a young child.

Rescue teams shifted the injured victims to a nearby hospital, where doctors are providing medical treatment.

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Police said they have arrested the young driver allegedly responsible for the crash and launched an investigation into the incident.

Officials added that investigators are reviewing CCTV footage and other evidence to determine the circumstances that led to the accident.