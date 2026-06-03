KARACHI: The Consulate General of China in Karachi hosted a seminar to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, with speakers highlighting the enduring partnership and expanding cooperation between the two countries.

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The event brought together diplomats, academics, business leaders, media representatives, and members of civil society. Among the attendees were Chinese Consul General Yang Yundong, Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Liaison Office Karachi Irfan Soomro, KCFR Chairperson Nadra Panjwani, Dr. Junaid Ahmed, FPCCI Senior Vice President Farooq Afzal, and Ziauddin University Vice Chancellor Muhammad Ali Shaikh.

Chinese envoy highlights enduring partnership

Addressing the seminar, Consul General Yang Yundong described Pakistan-China relations as a model of strategic trust, peaceful coexistence, and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Moreover, he said the friendship between the two countries had remained strong despite changing global circumstances. Reflecting on his more than three years in Karachi, Yang thanked the people of Pakistan for their support and goodwill.

He added that cooperation in trade, investment, culture, and people-to-people exchanges had continued to expand over the years.

Growing exchanges strengthen ties

Furthermore, Yang noted that interactions among parliamentarians, journalists, students, academics, and think tank representatives had strengthened mutual understanding.

He also highlighted several public welfare initiatives undertaken by the Chinese Consulate, including scholarship programs, solar streetlight projects, and medical supply donations.

CPEC enters new development phase

Reviewing bilateral relations, Yang recalled that Pakistan and China established diplomatic ties 75 years ago, which later evolved into an all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

In addition, he pointed to major milestones, including the 1963 China-Pakistan Boundary Agreement and Pakistan’s support for the restoration of China’s seat at the United Nations.

Highlighting economic cooperation, he said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had entered a new phase of high-quality development. According to him, the initiative has supported infrastructure development, industrial growth, and regional connectivity in Pakistan.

Pakistani officials reaffirm friendship

Meanwhile, DG MOFA Liaison Office Karachi Irfan Soomro said Pakistan was among the first countries to recognize China and noted that both nations had consistently supported each other over the past 75 years.

He also referred to the recent visits of President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China, saying the exchanges reflected the strength of bilateral relations.

Participants celebrate 75 years of relations

Speakers from academia, business organizations, and civil society also addressed the seminar. Finally, participants paid tribute to the longstanding partnership and acknowledged the significance of 75 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.