Karachi — June 23, 2026: The judiciary reform debate in Pakistan gained renewed attention after a recent Supreme Court verdict, which has been welcomed by Maulana Bashir Farooqui, Founder and Chairman of Saylani Welfare International Trust.

Maulana Bashir Farooqui said the Supreme Court’s decision sends a clear message that judicial office cannot be held by individuals whose integrity is under question. He described the ruling as a positive and encouraging step toward strengthening the country’s judicial system.

He said transparency in the judiciary and the appointment of judges with unquestionable integrity are essential for ensuring the supremacy of justice. The verdict, he added, has strengthened hopes for meaningful judiciary reform across the system.

Farooqui criticized a long-standing social perception reflected in the phrase, “Don’t hire a lawyer, hire a judge,” calling it a harmful mindset that damages public confidence in legal institutions.

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He said the decision has revived expectations that accountability and transparency within the judiciary will improve further. Public trust in the justice system, he noted, remains essential for national stability.

Paying tribute to the Supreme Court, he said the ruling would help increase public confidence in courts across Pakistan. He added that consistent application of fairness and integrity is vital for the credibility of the judicial system.

Referring to Islamic principles, he stated that while a state may survive despite disbelief, it cannot survive under injustice and oppression. He stressed that justice must remain the highest priority for the country.

He prayed for a stronger, more transparent, and credible judicial system so that every citizen may receive fair and timely justice.