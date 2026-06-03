KARACHI: A heartfelt tribute by entrepreneur and writer Mehreen Illahi has celebrated the life, achievements, and legacy of Begum Salma Ahmed, one of Pakistan’s pioneering businesswomen and advocates for women’s economic empowerment, who passed away on May 10, 2026.

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In her remembrance, Illahi described Begum Salma Ahmed as a mentor, friend, and inspiration whose influence shaped generations of women entrepreneurs and professionals across Pakistan.

A pioneer in business and public service

Begum Salma Ahmed earned recognition as one of Pakistan’s most accomplished women entrepreneurs. During the 1960s, she established her own industrial ventures, including rubber manufacturing and edible oil businesses, at a time when few women entered the country’s industrial sector.

Moreover, she became the first woman in the world to work in the ship-breaking industry between 1979 and 1983. She also served as President of the International Federation of Women Entrepreneurs (IFWE) and received the prestigious Priyadarshani Award for Entrepreneurship.

In addition, she played a key role in promoting women’s participation in business and later led Pakistan’s first Women Chamber in Sindh.

Advocate for women’s empowerment

Throughout her career, Begum Salma Ahmed championed economic opportunities for women. She actively supported entrepreneurship, leadership development, and greater representation of women in business and public life.

Furthermore, she served as a Member of the National Assembly from 1985 to 1988 and remained committed to public service, including efforts to assist displaced Pakistanis and vulnerable communities.

Mentor and inspiration

Mehreen Illahi recalled working closely with Begum Salma Ahmed through business associations and international forums. Their professional relationship developed into a lasting friendship that spanned more than three decades.

Together, they attended conferences, exhibitions, and entrepreneurship events across Asia and Africa. According to Illahi, Begum Salma Ahmed’s leadership, confidence, and eloquence left a lasting impression on everyone she met.

Author and cultural ambassador

Beyond business and politics, Begum Salma Ahmed authored her autobiography, Cutting Free, which chronicled her journey from a privileged upbringing to becoming a successful entrepreneur and public figure.

The book received widespread attention for its candid reflections on business, politics, and social change in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, her appreciation for literature, music, and Sufi traditions reflected her diverse interests and cultural engagement.

A lasting legacy

Illahi described Begum Salma Ahmed as a woman of courage, resilience, and grace who remained deeply committed to her family, colleagues, and community.

Finally, she noted that Pakistan had lost an extraordinary leader whose contributions to business, women’s empowerment, and public service would continue to inspire future generations.

Begum Salma Ahmed’s legacy remains a powerful example of determination, leadership, and service, leaving a lasting mark on Pakistan’s entrepreneurial and social landscape.