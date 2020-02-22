SPORTS

Govt taking steps to promote sports activities in country: Fehmida

ANTALYA – Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza says the government is taking steps to promote sports activities in the country and established international linkages with foreign sports bodies and federations.

Addressing the 3rd International Ethnosport Forum in Antalya Turkey, she highlighted the role of Pakistan in the field of modern and ethnosports under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Minister also held a bilateral meeting with Turkish Minister of Sports and Youth Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu and discussed various possibilities of enhancing cooperation in sports and youth between the two countries.

After the meeting, a ‘Cooperation Program on Youth & Sports for the years 2020-23’ was signed.

Both the sides agreed that the implementation of MOUs and agreements in Sports field should be ensured.

