Orangi Town Murder case has emerged in Karachi after unidentified armed assailants shot dead a young businessman outside his residence in Mominabad before escaping from the scene. Police have launched an investigation from multiple angles to determine the motive behind the attack.

According to police, the victim was identified as 27-year-old Muhammad Huzaifa Siddiqui, a resident of Mominabad Sector 4-F Block D, who operated a travel agency business.

Mominabad SHO Shahbaz Yousuf told media that Huzaifa had just arrived outside his home in an Alto car with a driver when attackers, who were allegedly lying in wait, opened fire on him.

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Preliminary investigations suggest that the suspects followed the victim’s vehicle before carrying out the attack near his residence.

Witnesses said two to three assailants were involved in the shooting. The attackers fired from the driver’s side of the vehicle while Huzaifa was seated in the rear seat.

Police said the victim suffered two bullet wounds to his right arm and one to the chest. He died at the scene before medical assistance could reach him.

Investigators recovered two spent 30-bore pistol casings from the crime scene. Police are also collecting CCTV footage from nearby cameras to help identify and trace the suspects.

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During the investigation, officers discovered that the victim had previously survived an attempted murder attack. Police said Huzaifa was shot and injured during Ramadan in Karachi’s Site Area, and a case had been registered regarding that incident.

Officials believe the killing may be linked to personal enmity. However, they said a final conclusion will depend on forensic evidence and the outcome of the ongoing investigation. Police continue efforts to locate and arrest those involved.