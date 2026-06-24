SIU Arrests were made in Karachi after the Sindh Police Special Investigation Unit (SIU) conducted two separate raids and detained an alleged online drug dealer and a suspect involved in street crimes.

According to an SIU spokesperson, police acted on intelligence information and carried out a raid within the jurisdiction of Boat Basin police station, where they arrested an alleged online drug dealer identified as Arman, son of Nawab Khan.

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Investigators said the suspect allegedly obtained cocaine from notorious online drug suppliers Shah Khan and Mahmood Khan before selling it to customers through a covert delivery network.

Police revealed that the suspect used ATMs and public dustbins as drop-off points for drug deliveries. He also allegedly delivered narcotics directly to buyers on certain occasions.

During the operation, officers recovered 40 grams of cocaine from the suspect’s possession. Investigators are now examining the wider network and attempting to identify other individuals linked to the drug trafficking operation.

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In a separate raid, SIU officers arrested an alleged street criminal in North Karachi Sector 11-B, within the limits of Sir Syed police station. The suspect was identified as Aziz Alam.

Police recovered a 30-bore pistol and nine mobile phones believed to have been stolen or snatched during street crime incidents.

Authorities have registered separate cases against both suspects and launched further investigations into their alleged criminal activities.