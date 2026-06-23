Karachi: Addressing the Sindh Assembly Budget Session, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh for Minority Affairs, Dr. Sham Sundar K. Advani, stated that Pakistan has emerged before the world as a peaceful and stable country due to the effective role and leadership of Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir. He said that Pakistan also played an important and positive role in facilitating dialogue between Iran and the United States, contributing to peace and stability in the region.

Dr. Sham Sundar K. Advani said that Sindh has always been a land of peace, love, tolerance, and harmony, where people belonging to different religions and cultures live together with mutual respect. He emphasized that the core philosophy of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is that every citizen of the country, regardless of colour, race, or religion, is entitled to equal rights.

He said that the Pakistan Peoples Party has completed 58 years of political struggle, during which the party has made countless sacrifices for democracy, public rights, and national stability. He recalled that the historic Movement for the Restoration of Democracy (MRD), launched for the restoration of democracy, was led by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, whose struggle continues to inspire democratic forces.

The Special Assistant stated that Sindh is the province with the largest population of minority communities in Pakistan; therefore, ensuring their social, economic, and educational development is a key responsibility of the Sindh Government. He informed the House that during the current financial year, 80 development schemes are being implemented under the Minority Affairs Department, out of which 30 schemes have already been completed.

Dr. Advani said that the Minority Affairs Department has provided extensive support to poor and deserving individuals, while scholarships have been awarded to 650 students for pursuing higher education at public sector universities. He added that the Sindh Government is continuously taking steps to protect minority rights and promote their welfare.

He further stated that Sindh has always remained ahead of other provinces in legislation related to minority rights. He said that, following the special directives of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, practical measures are being taken to resolve the issues faced by minority communities and improve their overall welfare.

Dr. Sham Sundar K. Advani informed that departmental offices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, and Larkana are actively functioning to facilitate minority communities. He also announced that the Sindh Government has decided to include Hindu religious teachings in the school curriculum so that Hindu students can receive religious education according to their beliefs and traditions.

He congratulated Provincial Minister for Education Sardar Shah on this significant initiative, stating that the decision would play an important role in promoting religious harmony, interfaith respect, and educational equality.

Concluding his address, Dr. Sham Sundar K. Advani reaffirmed that the Sindh Government would further accelerate its efforts for the protection of minority rights, development, and prosperity of minority communities and continue practical measures to promote equality, tolerance, and brotherhood across the province.