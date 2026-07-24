Rotary Club: Iqbal Tahir Arain Installed as President of Rotary Club of Nexus in Karachi

Iqbal Tahir Arain takes office as President of Rotary Club of Nexus during the installation ceremony in Karachi.

District Governor Shahzad Sabir attends the installation ceremony as the club unveils its priorities for education, community service and humanitarian projects.

KARACHI, July 24, 2026: Rotary Club of Nexus installed Iqbal Tahir Arain as its new president during a ceremony held at DHA Club, where Rotary District 3271 leaders and club members gathered to outline priorities for the coming year.

District Governor Shahzad Sabir attended the event as the chief guest. District Governor Elect Fahad Sikandar, District Governor Nominee Abdul Jabbar Sheikh, Assistant Governor Dr Durdana Arshad, Coordinator Waqar Sheikh, District Coordinator Atiqa Wali, Assistant Governor Shehnaz Ramzi, Rotaract Chair Roma Tabish, and a large number of Rotary members also participated in the ceremony.

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The programme opened with the recitation of the Holy Quran and the national anthem, followed by prayers for late club member Roshan Afzal.

General Secretary Muhammad Ali Haider welcomed the guests and congratulated Shahzad Sabir on assuming the role of District Governor. He expressed confidence that Rotary District 3271 would make significant progress under his leadership.

Highlighting the club’s achievements, Haider said membership had increased from 52 to 62 since 30 June, making Rotary Club of Nexus one of the district’s major contributors. He said the club continues to expand its service initiatives, including programmes focused on out-of-school children, education, healthcare, urban forestry and conflict resolution.

He also reaffirmed the club’s ambition to become a 100% donor club during the current Rotary year.

In his inaugural address, President Iqbal Tahir Arain outlined his vision for the year, saying the club would continue its existing humanitarian projects while introducing new community initiatives. He identified the Out-of-School Children Programme as the club’s flagship project and pledged to strengthen efforts in education and social development.

Arain also paid tribute to former presidents of Rotary Club of Karachi Nexus for their contributions and commended Muhammad Ali Haider for his work on the education initiative. He announced plans to support alternative dispute resolution programmes and establish a V-Disability Center to promote greater inclusion for people with disabilities.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Aslam Khaliq, who thanked District Governor Shahzad Sabir and the guests for attending. He reaffirmed the club’s commitment to expanding community service projects and organising similar events in the future.

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