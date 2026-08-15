More than 250 participants join the Azm-e-Pakistan inclusive Independence Day celebration in Karachi.

More than 250 sighted and visually impaired participants join Rotary-led celebrations promoting diversity, equity and inclusion.

KARACHI — Inclusion took centre stage in Karachi as more than 250 sighted and visually impaired participants joined the Azm-e-Pakistan Independence Day Inclusive Celebration 2026.

Rotary International District 3271’s Avoidable Blindness Committee organised the event with Rotary Club of Roshni Karachi and BINAE Welfare Association.

The celebration took place at the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi. Students, children, educators, volunteers, families, Rotarians and community members attended the programme.

A Celebration for Everyone

Salman Elahi, Chair of the Avoidable Blindness Committee, led the initiative. The event aimed to promote diversity, equal opportunity and participation for people with different abilities.

Shahzad Sabir, District Governor of Rotary International District 3271, attended as the chief guest. Erfa Iftikhar, District Co-Chair for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, joined as the guest of honour.

Their participation highlighted Rotary’s efforts to promote inclusion and empower people across the community.

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Students and Participants Showcase Their Talent

The programme featured several competitions and cultural activities. Participants took part in a patriotic song competition, Bait Bazi, debates, quizzes and essay writing.

Cultural and musical performances also formed part of the celebrations. The organisers later distributed prizes and recognised participants for their achievements.

The activities gave sighted and visually impaired participants an opportunity to take part on an equal platform. They also showed the talent and confidence of young people from different backgrounds.

Partners Support Inclusive Pakistan

Rotary Club Karachi Avenue, Rotary Club Karachi Elite, the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, and KFC Pakistan supported the event.

Organisers said the celebration reflected a shared vision for a more inclusive Pakistan. They stressed the importance of equal dignity and opportunity for people of all abilities.

The event also linked the spirit of Independence Day with a wider message of unity. Participants celebrated Pakistan while highlighting the value of diversity and social inclusion.

Azm-e-Pakistan showed how community organisations can bring people together through shared activities. The organisers said they hope such initiatives will encourage greater participation and acceptance across society.

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